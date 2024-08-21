In yet another scream from the Provinces…

Quebec says that it’s taking steps to limit the number of Temporary Foreign Workers in the Montreal Area:

Because…like every other province in Canada, not only are we out of affordable homes and rentals, we’re out of JOBS to place our own residents in - why the hell do we need more TFWs?

The answer to all of Canada’s problems, brought forward by the Liberal coaligned government is MORE IMMIGRATION, when the vast majority of Canadians are opposed…where we have no room in schools, foodbanks are drained daily/monthly, healthcare system is collapsing and of course, the previous mentioned housing crisis.

In addition to this…Canada has an Unemployment Rate as of June 2024 reported at 6.4%. This figure represents the highest level since January 2022 - as we were just coming out of the pandemic.

And what this means is…

Kids and youth are no longer able to find jobs to earn some shekels to have a fun summer or to carry a few into the new school year…people that are coming up short for funds in renewing their mortgages, can’t find a second job, 300 Canadians per day are filing for insolvency…

A huge part of this are LMIA scams to get cheap labor to battle shrinking profits, have become mainstay.

An LMIA is Labour Market Impact Assessment…where companies have to PROVE that they will not be able to fill positions in the current market and will need to temporarily hire foreign workers - so as not to IMPACT THE MARKET…

So…why are we getting more temporary workers than we can place ahead of an actual market assessment and approvals?

That’s part of the Liberal Mass Immigration Program, where bringing in massive amounts of unskilled laborers seemingly fits in, where companies are actually being incentivized to hire TFWs…ie, using your taxes to pay other companies to support workers that are Not You or Canadians, so that you will struggle getting a job or your kid won’t even get an interview.

To give an idea of what this looks like…As of July of this year, Alberta had a HIGHER than national rate of unemployment at 7.1%…yet, look at the map of LMIAs granted in Calgary alone:

All of these, “Low Wage” positions is where you’d typically find Canadian youth and Students taking part in…some by seniors or elderly - greeters n such, but will now most likely be filled by somebody from outside of the province, labelled as a TFW.

How hard could these businesses seriously have looked before just filling out an LMIA and dropping in somebody for a couple bucks less with a taxpayer funded handout to sponsor?

Moving away from here…what has also just happened, in these low wage jobs, SkipTheDishes and Just Eat cut 800 jobs out of this pool.

You have to know that we’ve hit market saturation when we no longer require delivery drivers…which too are jobs predominantly filled by New Canadians.

Rather than trying to rationalize this situation, Canada and all premiers are under pressure to take more than we can place and businesses aren’t able to keep up to the demand…

Other factors like the current drop in inflation, which the Liberals celebrate when happens but claim they have no control over when it increases, means that businesses are having to tighten their belts, take less, because people don’t have the same disposable income to spend.

Things are rapidly approaching if not already busting at the critical mass seams…all while, so far, only Quebec is putting up their hand and saying ‘No Thanks”, when other provincial premiers aren’t yet asking, How many is too many?

