Last week I stepped out for a few pints and some political discussion with some of the Calgary-Klein - UCP members, at Topps Pizza on 4th Street, NW…

And it was a great evening out.

First to say, Topps Pizza is the BOMB!

If you’re in the NW and are looking for a decent pie for delivery or an evening out and haven’t had Topps Pizza before…they throw together a Classic Style Pie with an amazing crust, that I’m told is allowed to proof overnight, giving that perfect blend of crunch and chew, with just the right amount of yeasty deliciousness.

Moving on…At the Event, I’d met up with Josh Andrus, who I haven’t seen since…well, the weekend prior at the A Better Calgary AGM…never got a chance to chat with him there and didn’t know that he was going to be giving a presentation at the Pints and Politics Meeting, so, was glad to see him there and watch his lowdown on how badly the province is Getting Screwed by the Feds!

I did take some notes on the event…but, as luck would have it, Josh is hosting a Zoom Townhall on Monday, October 28th, 6-8 pm, MDT (Alberta Time).

And I think that it’d be worthwhile for you to hop in on the zoom call, get a sense of what this all looks like as well as have an opportunity to ask some questions.

It’s free to join - Project Confederation, where Andrus is the Executive Director, as well as get registered for the Zoom Call…

You can find all of the information →Here.

In addition and if you cannot make it to the townhall, I’ll livestream the Zoom Meet, post it up on my Twitter/X profiles, on my YouTube Channel, on Facebook…and will have the imbedded link set in a post tomorrow.

Some of the information that Josh brings up, past what we’d already covered on how Albertans are getting Screwed on the CPP…$9 Billion out with only $6 Billion that comes back home…he goes through Federal Taxes and Transfer Payments.

Look forward to seeing you on the chat…or hope you have an opportunity to watch it.

