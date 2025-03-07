As we slide into the weekend and the final days of Trudeau’s rein of terror on Canada, Canadians and Canadian Culture…

Trudeau had these tear-filled words:

Every single day, he put Canadians First.

But statistically speaking…which Canadians was he really putting first?

According to Blacklock, data confirms that there were 131K small businesses closed their doors permanently:

So…if you’re missing your favorite mom & pop shops on dry-cleaning, a place to sit for a quick bite, the small electronics shop where you could bring your items for service…

You’re not alone.

Think of the impact to the economy when this hits.

Think of the lives that are impacted by this assault on small businesses…and the writing was on the wall since 2015.

Where Justin viewed small businesses as Tax Dodgers and criminals…and over his decade of rule, his last few years were seemingly designed to wipe them out completely!

“Promises Made; Promises Kept”, right?

A great majority of these, undoubtedly closed down through the scamdemic, the balance, in the economy that was left over.

They happened to be deemed “Non-Essential”, where as during this same period…the liberals had managed to increase the size of government by 100,213 civil servants, or roughly a 39% rise.

131K small businesses closed.

100K new civil servants feeding off of the backs of taxpayers.

And this doesn’t even take into consideration the thousands of federal workers who were fired for not taking the jabs, losing their jobs, being refused EI, spending through their savings, pensions and losing their homes.

To give an idea of what this had created…statistics said that 1/4 Canadians were in a state of Food Insecurity - missing meals to be able to afford the high cost of living or just to make sure that their children had a full tummy.

With this, 2 Million Children were left in this same state…missing meals.

Where the Liberals had actually set in place to spend $1 Billion to spend on buying lunches for children in schools…with initial allocations like $79 million for the 2024-2025 school year already outlined.

To date…not one child has benefitted from this program.

The terrible part about all of this…is that it’s gotten worse.

MNP Consumer Debt Index, conducted by Ipsos, analyzing data from Q4, 2024 reports that 35% of Canadians are insolvent.

As in…an additional 10% of Canadians are now completely broke, and will most likely not be able to cover their debts - working out to be around 14.6 Million People.

To arrive here…they missed meals.

Most likely missed out on the best of what was this Christmas, most recently passed…

Most likely as one of the 375 Canadians PER DAY that needed to file for insolvency in 2024, an increase of 12.1% over the year prior:

Where, in October of 2023…after collapsing over 100k businesses, seeing hundreds of Canadians PER DAY filing for insolvency, Trudeau had the audacity to claim that he’d cut poverty in half, in Canada:

“We’ve lifted two million Canadians out of poverty”, he claims in a statement on the International day for the Eradication of Poverty.

And over this weekend, Sunday, March 9th, 2025 - at the Liberal Leadership Convention, where a new PM will be elected by less than 100k Liberal Members…they’ve set aside some time to Thank Justin Trudeau for his Amazing Leadership over the last decade.

The guy that impoverished Canada, while spending $1500/WEEK on his own groceries…

Makes this moment even more disgusting…

And what makes this even worse…without a mandate to move forward, Parliament still prorogued - where the constitutional challenge was dismissed by Federal Court just yesterday:

And despite the fact that Parliament had been shut down prior to being prorogued because of the $400 Million that Liberal insiders stole from Canadians in the Green Slush Fund Scandal…

Not a single of the 5 Candidates running to replace JT have committed to an election following.

Tariffs on Hold for another Month…

Where we will see another 20(ish)% hike on the Carbon Tax…

Which falls on the exact same day that all of these people who’ve done this to Canada and Canadians get another raise in salary…

It will take decades to climb out from underneath the debt that the Liberals have created…Life in Canada will never be the same.

And we still don’t know when we could possibly expect change.

How bad are things in Canada?

To let you know…it doesn’t seem like we’ve even bottomed out yet.

Brace yourself!

