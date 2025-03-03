These last 4 years for me have been an incredible journey.

I started off on LinkedIn, with about 180 connections - building that up to over 5k…before getting banned and starting all over with other platforms.

Moving into YakkStack, my viewership grew on longform writing - even with as absolutely terrible as I am at this…

And then has ping-ponged my way slowly building a community here and 30k+ followers on X.

Which is all pretty amazing…but not nearly as amazing as the people who’ve been at my back and now moving to by my side, now that I’m running for City Council.

Every thumbs-up, heart, supportive email, connection and comment has meant something.

This has grown from an initial meeting with a couple people and blossomed into some actual good that I can do inside of my community, in Calgary, in my province and of course, as a single voice in Canada.

And what is truly Amazing about this…the people that have come out to support me, past my initial campaign launch…

I’ve gotten some great support by way of Donations, a Huge Thanks to all who’ve been able and kind enough to donate.

I’ve received a lot of help in getting things set up, website, lists, recommendations, meetings…another huge thanks for all of this, PLEASE KEEP IT COMING!

Meetings with people in Calgary, representing business and opportunity, voicing their concerns and ideas on how we can make things better. AWESOME. I’m working on a couple of really kewl things right now that I’ll keep you looped into and with this, for those who joined me yesterday in door-knocking, I’d sent them out with these words…

“Whether I make it onto City Council or not, I promise that we will have an impact for the better through the work that I’m doing.”

Because what I’m doing…can’t be done without the help from all who’ve chosen to stand tall and proudly, principled and in our mutual interest in bettering the lives of those in our families and communities.

And I absolutely DO NOT take your contributions lightly!

WE WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

This weekend, I was proud to take to the streets with MLA Eric Bouchard and some of his team, blazing the trails in Ward 4…

True Super-Stars!

I have 100 signatures to gather, to officially get into this nomination process…

I need to make a lot of contacts in my community.

I need a ton of support to see this through…

And on a perfect Saturday to kick off March, 2025…the sun was shining, wind at a calm…together, we accomplished.

Great community…great conversations…great people by my side!

There is much work to be done and despite this being a late fall election…it’s with teams like this that help build motivation and keep me focused.

A HUGE THANKS to all of those who came out this weekend.

I truly appreciate all of the help.

And…if you’re interested in joining in…see my website for how to get in on the action!

https://www.sheldon4ward4.ca/

PS…I’ve built a Ward 4 business directory to support those who support our community - see the ‘Shop Local’ page and check back on this and make sure to check back, periodically. We’ve got some really great businesses that I’ll be featuring.

Leave a comment