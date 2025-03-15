“Not one person went bankrupt from medical bills in Canada last year; 320,000 did in America.”

You’ll see this alarmist and misinformed rhetoric being thrown around by taxpayer funded media and lefty pundits.

Canadians don’t go broke because of their Medical Bills, still reaching for reasons that Canada shouldn’t become a 51st state or why Canada is so much better than the United States.

And, I’m not going to get into the whole 51st state nor Provincial Separation conversations, because there really is no value to them. Monkey’s coming out of your butt are a more likely outcome, at this point.

However…when we start to dig into this lunacy, what we can see is that while Canadians aren’t going broke due to healthcare…they are going broke, in large masses.

Canada has about 1/10th of the population of the United States…and last year alone, year ending September 30th, 2024 - 141,038 Canadians went into insolvency and an additional 5,670 businesses.

This week alone, The Hudson’s Bay Company, while initially looking at restructuring, decided that closing all stores and liquidating was their only chance to escape the failing retail landscape created over the last 5 years through Liberal Leadership, the CONVID sham, higher taxation, higher employee burdens due to CPP and income taxes, property taxes, business taxes, corporate taxes…losing around 9,364 Canadian Jobs.

And while you can argue that The Bay is an American owned chain, it was Canada’s longest running retailer spanning 350 years!

But they’re not alone…

What you may have forgotten is the change in the retail landscape caused by the fear driven lockdowns driving business to online retailers like Amazon, over the last 5 years.

Let’s refresh…

Army & Navy (2020) - Closing down after 101 years in business;

J. Crew - Filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020 and closed its last Canadian stores in 2021;

Mednocino and M Boutique (2020) - Toronto-based retailer filed for bankruptcy and insolvency, closing all stores and online operations;

Peir 1 Imports (2020) - Closed all locations after filing for bankruptcy;

Carlton Cards and Papyrus (2020) - Closed all locations in Canada affecting 79 Locations;

Home Outfitters (2019, but relevant context) - Hudson’s Bay company closed all 37 locations by the end of 2019, showing the strain on HB caused by market conditions through Liberal rein;

Le Château (2020) - Closed all 123 stores in 2020 ending 60 years of operation;

Swimco - (2020) - Calgary-based swimwear chain closed all 18 stores;

Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) (2020 and again in 2025) - Filed for creditor protection, was sold off and is in the process of selling off again;

DA Tea (2020) - Announced plans to close 166 locations in Canada;

Bizou (2020-2021); - Quebec-based, filed for bankruptcy closing 24 of 85 stores by early 2021;

Godiva (2020-2021) - Closed all 11 Canadian Stores;

Victoria’s Secret and Pink (2020-ongoing) - while not fully bankrupt, closed multiple stores across Canada;

Aldo (2020) - Filed for bankruptcy;

Reitmans (2020-ongoing) - Filed for creditor protection due to underperforming stores across its brands (Reitmans, Addition Elle, Thyme Maternity);

Lucky Brand (2020) - Filed for Bankruptcy closing Canadian locations;

Muji Canada (2020) - Filed for bankruptcy closing stores but tries to remain online;

Rexall (2021) - Closed down multiple locations in Toronto;

Sobeys (2021) - Closed down a 24-hour location because of restructuring, not full bankruptcy;

Zara Home (2021) - Closed its last Canadian Store near Montreal;

Drake General Store (2021) - Closed it’s flagship store to focus on online sales;

Kit and Ace (2021) - Closed in Toronto but still maintains some stores;

See Eyewear (2021) - Closed in Yorkville, cancelling expansion plans;

Nordstrom Canada (2023) - Closed all Canadian stores after filing for creditor protection;

Bed Bath & Beyond Canada (2023) - Closed all stores in 2023 including buybuy Baby.

Ricki’s and Cleo (2025) - Brands of Comark closed in January of 2025;

Epicure (2025) - Closed down due to economic pressure;

Peavy Mart (2025) - Closed operations in January of 2025;

Atmosphere (2025) - Going through restructuring for survival;

This doesn’t even mention the 120,344 small and medium sized businesses that closed in 2020, nor the 80,000 that have closed since, where this number could easily total around 250,000 businesses lost, jobs in the millions, revenues in the hundreds of millions/billions?…

But at least we have our Healthcare, right?

Not exactly…

This is another dire situation caused by unsustainable mass immigration putting a strain on our socialized healthcare system.

A report by SecondStreet.org, using Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, found that at least 15,474 Canadians died while waiting for surgeries or diagnostic procedures during the 2023-2024 fiscal year. This figure is incomplete, as it excludes data from Quebec, Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, and most of Manitoba. When extrapolating for missing data, SecondStreet.org estimated that the total could be as high as 28,077 deaths.

As in, almost 30k Canadians DIED while waiting for proper Healthcare…this caused by a reliance on Emergency Rooms, another strain because approximately 6.5 Million Canadians do not have access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner, according to a survey conducted between 2022-2023, by OurCare.

Canada is clearly in dire straits.

And the only seeming relief offered by an unelected Prime Minister - Mark Carney, appointed by an Unelected Governor General - Mary Simon, shifting the cabinet seats on the titanic, retaining 86% of the same despicable people who created this carnage, is to temporarily remove the Carbon Tax, but to come back and repackage it and rebrand it following another federal election.

Their hopes, of easing the boot off of the necks of Canadians is to get another 4 years to finish destroying the Canadian economy while enriching themselves, when in actuality, a tax on every product brought in from out of Canada who doesn’t punish their own population with a Carbon Tax will drive this stake deeper into the hearts of Canadians and what remains of their income and savings.

The coalition under a Supply and Confidence deal penned with the NDP - though won’t be fully revealed until after an election…

Where even Green Party booze hound, Elizabeth May, has already stated that they will co-align with the Liberals again - to absolutely nobody’s shock.

Given the political landscape…something as important as Municipal Elections are outside of the minds of most Canadians - or at least a lot of the people I’ve talked to. The news cycle is dominated by Trump and tariffs…so much so that what has happened and continues to happen in Canada is seemingly slipping past the average Canadian, rage baiting on the United States to take away from what has happened in Canada - not over the last decade, over the last 5 years alone.

It’s horrific to think that this all happened while we watched in slow-motion, unable to accomplish any meaningful front against this war on our survival…

Even worse to think about what another 4 years will bring starting with a Liberal Legacy under Justin Trudeau and what could happen under a Future of Mark Carney.

