Listen…I’m trying to keep my posting as somewhat “family friendly content”, so you can feel free to fill in the blanks.

Now…

I remember Stompy the Horse.

Trampling an old lady with a walker.

I remember the people who cheered it on - who called truck drivers seditionists, who treated a parking protest as an act of war, who froze bank accounts without warrants and dared Canadians to say something about it.

I remember these same people who now are Canada Only - being offended by Canadians waving the Canadian Flag.

Turns out two federal courts agree they were wrong.

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton put it plainly:

Four judges.

One conclusion.

Detials:

January 2024 - Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley: no national emergency existed. Violated Charter s.2(b) - freedom of expression. Violated Charter s.8 - unreasonable search through bank account freezes without warrants. Invocation: unreasonable.

January 2026 - Federal Court of Appeal, unanimous: thresholds unmet. No “threats to security of Canada” under the CSIS standard. Provinces could handle it - and most opposed the invocation entirely. Criminal Code tools hadn’t even been exhausted. “Draconian” powers exceeded authority. Charter breaches unjustified.

Bouncy castles, as it seems, weren’t an insurrection.

Remember how the word “insurrection”, was wildly thrown around - when Trump lost to Biden in 2020?

Trudeau needed his own insurrection moment…but those of us who call us “freedumbers” never got it.

We kept our cool.

NOW...

Mark Carney - Trudeau’s financial advisor, the man who cheered on the machine that ran those stompy horses through the crowd - has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The argument - “reasonableness” review.

Is that even a word?

In what language?

As in...don’t rule on whether it was right, just rule on whether it was reasonable for them to think it was right at the time.

Welp.

This is the same man who advised Trudeau on finances while Trudeau told us “the budget would balance itself”...where, somehow the part-time drama teacher who said that turned out to be less financially harmful than the economist who allegedly needed to plagiarize to get his degree.

At least the drama teacher’s incompetence came with some entertainment value.

Carney has accomplished ZERO since being elected except proving he can spend faster than his predecessor.

And now - staring down two court losses, four judges against him and convoy participants waiting on accountability - his only play is to delay.

Because when the stompy boots come to their own doorstep, it’s a whole new ball of consequences landing on them.

Why fight this at the SCC and just admit they were wrong and the lawsuits start?

Because, the “seditionist” narrative unravels.

Because, the convoy would be vindicated as a Charter protest - which is exactly what four judges already said it was and even worse, it sets a precedent - governments can’t invoke emergencies on vibes, freeze assets and crush dissent just because subsidized media calls it a threat.

Your $1.5 billion media bailout bought that narrative in 2022.

Two courts didn’t buy it and the question now is whether the SCC will.

If Carney had any integrity, he’d drop this appeal and let the ruling stand.

Let the [Expletive]storm hit.

Allow Justice in Canada…

We all know that this isn’t ever going to happen. These same people just locked away the Vaccine Injury Reports for a decade and a half, hoping that those who are actually injured are dead by the time anybody truly knows what they say…and that their voters forget in the meantime.

Justice is dead in Canada.

Where the Liberals can’t control the courts - they’ll stall them.

Where Canadians ask questions - they’ll silence them…

&

Where the Elbowzos continue to cheer - they can do so under cover of legacy media protection funded by the people who pay for it…not the people it is supposed to serve.

Share this with every Canadian who stood with the convoy or watched what happened to those bank accounts and thought: that can’t be legal. Turns out it wasn’t. Spread the word before the SCC gets to bury it.

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