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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
6hEdited

Only one reason Carney would do this. He wants to use these draconian measures again, most likely in an attempt to derail the Alberta independence movement before the vote next October 19th, and to compel firearms owners to surrender their firearms.

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
6h

Our current DEAR LEADER wants to be able to jump up and yell EMERGENCY (and invoke all that entails) whenever it is expedient to do so. You don't just walk away from THAT kind of power without a fight!!!

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