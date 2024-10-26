Throughout CONVID, doctors seemingly waged a war on their own credibility and despite never coming back from this, continue to draw fire from decisions that wouldn’t pass the sniff test to the average lay-person.

And when comes to Organ Transplants…the height of lunacy throughout the last few years was rejecting people from receiving life saving organs because they’d refused or were advised to refuse the jabs, by their doctors.

A YakkStack Friend, Sheila Annette Lewis was one of these cases.

Requiring Lungs due to having Lung Fibrosis, Sheila was on the Transplant List, prior to the Jabs, but then removed…despite being advised by her team of doctors to NOT GET THEM.

The idea that you needed to be vaccinated to have immunity from CONVID is insane, because there is no Vaccine Acquired Immunity that comes from the jab, thus the reason for them using the term Hybrid Immunity…meaning that you had to get the jab and then get CONVID, before you could possibly be deemed to have Immunity and be safe.

Never-minding the fact that there are more vaccinated people who’ve died from CONVID associated Mortality than unvaccinated…which was a clear trajectory that we should have learned from early data out of Israel or at any point throughout the Scamdemic…and most certainly before Sheila Died, never receiving her transplant.

You see…when Alberta Health Services refused to test Sheila for Anti-Bodies - showing immunity for CONVID to be let back onto the Transplant List…she went ahead and did this for herself. What the tests showed was that Sheila had already had and survived CONVID, a respiratory virus, despite needing LUNGS…

And had extremely high levels of antibodies against CONVID.

3 Alberta judges ignored these facts and signed Sheila’s Death warrant.

Moving right along…

In a story just released today…apparently there is an issue with 7 organ transplant patience, who’d contracted Bartonella Quintana from their transplants.

Bartonella Quintana is a disease more commonly associated with the type of poverty and living conditions that you’d find in refugee camps and trenches during the First World War where it was first characterized as the agent of trench fever.

This BQ infection is caused by Body Lice…presents as skin lesions and can be life threatening, especially to those who may be immunocompromised by having an ORGAN TRANSPLANT:

Sounds terrible, hey?

For the most part…this has NOT been an issue with organ transplant recipients because prior to most recently…we weren’t taking organs from HOBOS!

As in, the poor people who have lost their lives, homeless in the streets…

That’s right…

While these medical morons rejected patients who had natural immunity from CONVID if they didn’t get the jabs…they’ve just outdone themselves by taking organs from street people, despite a condition that presents itself visually…as in, no tests needed. If your organ donor is covered in red welts, smells like human waste and garbage and is of ‘No Fixed Address’…maybe you really don’t want to take the risks, without running a full blood panel, hey?

Each passing day, I grow more disgusted with people who really ought to know better…

Especially when this seems like it’d be really friggen obvious!