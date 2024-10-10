Alright guys…

It’s like this. There is absolutely a party that is on the warpath that doesn’t seem to want me to sit on City Council.

However…I’m not going to be intimidated out of running and have full intentions on sitting in on council following the next Calgary Municipal Election.

But…I’m gunna need some support.

The Founding Convention for the Municipal Party that I hope to win, for nomination, is A Better Calgary, is Next Weekend (not over Thanksgiving) - Saturday, October 19th - at 1 PM.

And I’m gunna need a few friendly faces in the crowd…

Today, is the last day of Early Bird Tickets…so, if you think you can make it, please sign up, grab a tick and head out to the Event with me.

I am running in Ward 4 Calgary, NW - but even if you’re not in my Ward, we NEED PEOPLE, All Wards!

The best way to be a part of the changes that you’d like to see…and I cannot emphasize this enough, is to show up, meet your neighbors and have your voice heard.

Come Join Me.

Let’s make the difference!

Together!

Of course…if you are not in Calgary, please forward this to others you may know…and should you happen to find yourself in the city on Saturday, October 19th…come along to see what this is all about!

