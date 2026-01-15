Attention seeking whore, previous Calgary Mayor, NDP MLA and Wannabe Premier of Alberta - Naheed Nenshi, should feel like the water is creeping up past his ankles.

To be honest…I have no idea how Naheed replaced 2x failure Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader - despite the fact that I’d watched through most of the leadership debates.

And I’m not saying that there were better candidates - but the only one who ranked worse throughout this dark period of Alberta History - was Gil McGowan.

There are few people that I’d consider less likeable than Gil McGowan and even the ones that rate on par are either union related and/or some of his fellow commie socialists…like this horrible piece of trash, ranking in the moderately less likeable category - Fred Hahn.

Just try and tell me that the mental health crisis is only with the homeless population in Canada…go on.

I dare ya!

These people are not only walking among us, they’re in positions of power!

And when it comes down to it, I believe that the only thing keeping Nenshi out of the same pink clad - is his religious subscription, which makes up a larger part of his voter base.

But I digress…

This Water-Main break in Calgary - still under repairs, has gone through the ringer with an independent investigation, delivered to city council - that I’d discussed HERE, in case you’d missed it.

And a large part of this report, like Premier Smith stated prior, throws the bulk of the blame, squarely at the feet of then, Mayor Nenshi.

This wasn’t about simple incompetence, not that it would be better if it was…

It was about a complete fucking failure, by Nenshi, to do his fucking job as mayor, and maintain infrastructure instead of focusing on legacy projects like the Blue Ring, the Peace Bridge and those piles of construction trash that lay in ditches - referred to as Nenshi Towers.

Businesses in Calgary went bust because of the Tax Hikes, imposed by Nensh…while gobs of cash were thrown around for Art Installations that have to be defined as Art so that they’re not put on lists of refuse to be cleaned up by Calgary Parks and Rec…or whoever does this for the city.

And while the evidence from the Bearspaw South Feeder Main (BPSFM) report is fairly clear that the greatest amount of neglect happened under Naheed…the Province (UCP Government) under direction of Minister of Municipal Affairs - Dan Williams, wants a few more fasteners to firmly secure the lid on Nenshi’s final resting crate - politically speaking.

In a letter that was delivered to Mayor Farkas and our newly elected council, as well as going viral on X, Facebook and LinkedIn…under the authority of Section 577 of the Municipal Government Act, wants to have a more granular look at the period of failure for our Water Main - stretching back to 2004.

This ought to break out the ‘Before Nenshi’, ‘Anno Nenshi’ and the Post Apocalyptic conditions that were left in the wake of his Mayorship.

In full form:

The bullet points on page 2 outline the level of forensic investigation that is being undertaken by Minister Williams.

This report from this will most likely take a while…and be ready to drop in the months leading up to the next provincial election - funny how that timing works out, hey?

And because we already know that Naheed is to blame for 1.7 million Albertans living with water restrictions through the 2 water main breaks - 2024 and current, this will be fresh in the minds of the Alberta Voters, when comes time to selecting their next Provincial Government.

This absolutely does have to happen - the investigation.

And because Mayor Farkas and our new city council have refused to fire CAO David Duckworth and are helpless to fire anybody else in administration - the Province needs to step in and ensure that our infrastructure is being maintained, our taxes are being spent effectively and that we remedy this situation with a growing population and expanding city in mind - not through expensive bandaids applied during emergency situations.

Politically speaking…it’s just gas.

The most destructive mayor in Calgary’s history now drowning politically under a water shortage of his own making - it’s almost poetic.

You can’t make shit like this up, even if you tried.

Get a life raft, Nenshi…you’re gunna need one.

Leave a comment