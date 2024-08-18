I think that it’s time to start recognizing the impact we have inside of the multiples of conservative minded folk inside of the province, uniting under separate banners all working towards the same directional goals. Taking the spirit of our communities, standing on our own independent soapboxes, shouting from rooftops, hammering away on social media platforms…and uniting.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen some shifting with Premier Smith, where through our voices we have been able to force some shifts in policies, speed up some timelines - namely on reduction of taxes - and have gotten a lot more response to our specific concerns a lot quicker.

Over the last 5 years, under Kenney Leadership…we’d all felt ignored by people who were selected to represent us. Our faith and trust in government on all levels has dipped to an abysmal low…and it’s through this that we’ve found each other on different levels. Meetings in secrecy…remote calls, in camera but off camera, as it were…locals uniting to push forward the concerns of their community…and now, we are starting to see some successes.

What I’d like to propose is that we have an All Hands Call.

All Hands in All Grassroots Communities, with their leadership, bringing together our lists of concerns.

Why?

It’s like this…having attended several meetings and events, I believe that we have a lot of the same concerns but are divided into our own little corners and duplicating efforts where we could be uniting.

Our strength is in numbers.

We’re rapidly heading into fall…kids will be back in school, snow will soon be flying and there’s a UCP AGM planned for November 1st and 2nd.

Not everybody will be able to attend…but rather than diluting conversations, we can pick some focus. We can Venn Diagram our mutuals, still keep on all conversations while pushing ideas from the grassroots front that we believe will be the most important.

Over the next short period of time, I’ll throw together a registration form…plan an evening that we can gather remotely via Zoom, host the meeting…and hopefully fill the house with a cross-section of a lot of the Grassroots Groups, their leaders and members so that we come together.

I’d like your support on this in attendance.

I’ll need your help on this to distribute this inside of your communities.

100 seats will be available…so if needed, will divide by Northern and Southern Alberta…may even include a Central if required.

We have an amazing province with a reactionary government that we should be able to unite around, in support - bringing out our best ideas for the future of our province.

Please forward and share this throughout your communities and once I’ve gotten a registration program and schedule lined up…will update!

Leave a comment