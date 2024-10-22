The bitch fights disingenuous conversations we’re seeing in the House of Commons by Liberals and NDP leadership are insane.

They want us focused on 1 guy, who was provided invitation to meet his maker early, than the crimewaves across Canada and the treason inside of Parliament.

This guy:

Who is wanted by Interpol; Is on the US, Canadian and Indian No-Fly Lists; Who entered Canada 3x illegally; Who was running an immigration scam; Who only received landed immigrant status through Justin Trudeau’s close aide, Sukh Dhaliwal - who was later implicated in distribution of cash and tax evasion for an immigration racket; Who has had his bank accounts frozen due to being suspected of terrorism financing; Who has ties with terrorist organizations, is involved with weapons and explosive training; Is featured prominently holding an AK47.

You are supposed to care that this guy was allegedly assassinated, on Canadian Soil, by the Indian Government.

Welp…I don’t.

Because even if the Government of India was responsible for his death, where no evidence can be provided, I’m of the mind that the world is a better place and Canada a better country without him.

I’m not even going to pretend to be concerned if India has entire hit squads, living in Canada, tracking down more of the 26 terrorists that they’d requested to be extradited back to India.

Why do we keep importing and harboring terrorists to begin with?

This is all cannon fodder distractive material to keep your mind off of what we really still need to be concerned with. I mean, why are we privy to speculation about the Indian Government, which too should be classified information or at very least have supporting evidence, when we can’t even have a look at the Factual Information in the NSICOP Report on Corrupted Politicians inside of the Federal Government?

Add to this…where are we on China again?

It’s not like the Indian Government has been implicated in:

Stealing Live Viruses - including Ebola - from the Winnipeg Labs; Been accused of espionage with in the Winnipeg Lab; Lying to us about their involvement with creating a bioweapon - CONVID; Lying to us about it being leaked from their lab; Lying to us about it being leaked from a Wet Market; Setting up their own police stations; Setting up massive sponsor campaigns for politicians; Busing in loads of student voters to impact leadership elections; Intimidating voters; Having launched disinformation campaigns; Held Canadians Hostage; Set up wireless equipment for Cyber Surveillance;

These are all things that have been proven and all of them, by China!

And further to this same point…we are importing people from Gaza - where we already have an issue with these Terrorist Supporters creating a lot of safety issues with the Jewish Population, who are now screaming and vandalizing property with the phrase, “Death to Canada”.

In the not so near future…saying anything along these lines on the internet - through Bill C-63 - Online Harms Act, with , could have you:

Imprisoned for LIFE;

Prohibited from drug or alcohol consumption;

Limited in your communications;

Restricted to your residence;

Which is pure insanity…because where you can be convicted and imprisoned for life, the same people who are working to define hate, routinely throw around the words, “Micro-Aggressions”, and “Dog whistles”, where even holding up the OK symbol has been somehow linked to being Racist - where it apparently signals unity to “White Power”.

We have some fairly serious things to actually be concerned about, in Canada.

Nijjar and Indian Foreign interference aren’t any of them.

In fact, I’d go so far as to say, we should be more concerned with Domestic Interference into our Elections, than foreign.

