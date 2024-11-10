Canadians who’ve been keeping up with politics are more than aware of the fiasco introduced in Bill C-293, turning over our rights and freedoms to the unelected World Health Organization, including manufacturing, agriculture and most importantly meat production…

And all of this can happen, without an actual pandemic, as in, there only needs to be the “Threat of a Pandemic”.

At current, this bill is before the left leaning Senate for final reading - before royal assent…but what better way to have this bitch hammered through, expeditiously, than with the Threat of a Pandemic, right?

And…as luck would have it…the most insane province, throughout CONVID - British Columbia - with the most insane CMOH - Bonnie Henry, has just detected their First “Presumptive” case of H5 avian influenza.

An individual in British Columbia has tested presumptive positive for avian influenza (also known as bird flu) caused by the H5 influenza virus, the first detection of avian influenza due to the H5 virus in a person in B.C. This is also the first detection of a presumed human case of H5 avian influenza acquired in Canada. The positive test for H5 was performed at the BC Centre for Disease Control’s Public-Health Laboratory. Samples are being sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for confirmatory testing. The individual is a teenager from the Fraser Health region who is receiving care at BC Children’s Hospital. A public-health investigation has been initiated to determine the source of exposure and identify any contacts. “Our thoughts are with this young person and their family during this difficult time,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. “This is a rare event, and while it is the first detected case of H5 in a person in B.C. or in Canada, there have been a small number of human cases in the U.S. and elsewhere, which is why we are conducting a thorough investigation to fully understand the source of exposure here in B.C.” Public health is following up with contacts who may have been exposed in order to assess for symptoms and provide guidance on testing and prevention measures. There have been no further cases identified at this time. The source of exposure is very likely to be an animal or bird, and is being investigated by B.C.’s chief veterinarian and public health teams.

Seems to be a lot of presuming going on here…

As in…they don’t actually know, they’re taking a wild guess and put out a media release on the Provincial Website →Link

We’re not even through CONVID yet…some still shrieking about the risks that this version of the sniffles, despite being on their 7th Jab and most likely 8th incidence of having tested positive for CONVID…

But what is important to remember about all of this and in moving towards another Scamdemic is that Health Canada and All Provinces, completely bloviated the risks of CONVID while touting the CONVID Jabs as being Safe and Effective…

Where the only actual reduction in cases measured came after they quit massive testing and stopped handing out Rapid Antigen Testing Kits…after watching the explosion of cases, following the first round of boosters with the Omicron Wave:

Health Canada nor any province, have admitted to the failure of testing using PCR testing for CONVID…increasing the cycle threshold to levels that pretty much ensured false positives…

They still haven’t admitted to the low rate of risk by those who had a case of asymptomatic CONVID - which was about 40% of the population…

They still haven’t admitted that NO HEALTHY PERSON DIED FROM CONVID…

They haven’t tried to explain how it was possible for Quebec - having had 22% of the Canadian Population - made up 50.1% of the CONVID Associated Mortality in 2020:

They haven’t worked to try and explain how these experimental gene therapies, after multiples of jabs, the introduction of Paxlovid, 2 years of learning about how not to kill people with CONVID and the natural path of the virus to be more transmissible but less virulent, saw more deaths in Canada in 2022 than did in 2020 or 2021:

Nor have they done a single thing to protect those who were always at higher risk of mortality because of their pre-existing health conditions.

And of course this doesn’t even begin to touch on the injuries and life-altering conditions that have been caused by the jabs…

The number of people who’d lost their savings, homes, jobs and businesses because of the unscientific mandates around the jabs…

The families and communities that were destroyed by dividing us through campaigns of fear…

We’re not even safely through the other side of CONVID nor will many ever recover…only now…we’re going to be looking at Tyranny 2.0.

Unelected and untouchable people whose lives will be unimpacted by their decisions…

Will have the power to do whatever they want…

Under the “Threat” of a Pandemic, by punching through Bill C-293 in Senate…

And this all starts off with a presumption.

Buckle Up…Here we go again!

Leave a comment