An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity town hall organizers call for the

Alberta Government to “suspend all mRNA vaccinations for children,

pregnant and breast-feeding mothers until clear scientific data

determines the shots are safe”.

(Calgary, AB) Wednesday, February 26, 2025: Sponsored by 10 United Conservative Party

(UCP) constituency associations the March 3, 2025, An Injection of Truth: Healing

Humanity town hall is calling for a second time for the Alberta Government to support the

recommendations set forth in Alberta’s COVID 19 Pandemic Response Report.

Commissioned by Premier Danielle Smith, the “Davidson Report” completed a data

analysis regarding Alberta’s 30th Legislature response to the pandemic. The

recommendations in the report are consistent with emerging scientific data from around

the world as well as historical best practices, which included Canada’s federal pandemic

plan that was discarded upon the declaration of a COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. David J. Speicher, a Canadian virologist, will present primary research from his

examination of 44 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine vials. Dr. Speicher has found high levels of

residual plasmid DNA and undisclosed SV40 promoter-enhancer nuclear localization

sequences in the Pfizer mRNA vaccines. In the Canadian vials, the level of residual plasmid

DNA was up to 627-fold higher than the regulatory limits.

Dr. Byram Bridle, a Canadian immunologist, virologist, and vaccinologist, has been calling

for the immediate halt to mRNA vaccinations in children, pregnant and breast-feeding

mothers until the shots can be proven safe.

Unlike paid Federal spin doctors who destroy public confidence in science, An Injection of

Truth: Healing Humanity features eight well informed scientists, doctors, and lawyers who

will share their primary research findings with Albertans. The four pillars of healing will be

discussed by the presenters: Dr Gary Davidson, Dr. David E. Martin, Dr. Denis Rancourt, Dr.

David J. Speicher, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Joanny Lui, Mr. Jeff Rath and Mr. Shawn Buckley.

The Davidson Report recommendations are consistent with the American Senate Oversight

Committee Report released December 4, 2024. Plus, American state legislatures are

calling for a complete ban on mRNA shots by introducing legislation in eight states

including Montana, Washington, Iowa, Idaho, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and

Florida.

A growing number of United Conservative Party Constituencies are calling for a full judicial

review with subpoena powers to explore the Davidson Report recommendations. It’s clear

from the current communication and transparency issues with AHS that the government is

over the target of the problem. Reports of AHS scrubbing data from patient records should

be troubling to Albertans.

For more information about the presenters and for ticketing information visit

www.AnInjectionOfTruth.ca

