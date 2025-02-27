To start off with, this event is almost completely sold out…so, if you’d planned on attending, get your seats booked!
Injection of Truth - Healing Humanity →Link
An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity town hall organizers call for the
Alberta Government to “suspend all mRNA vaccinations for children,
pregnant and breast-feeding mothers until clear scientific data
determines the shots are safe”.
(Calgary, AB) Wednesday, February 26, 2025: Sponsored by 10 United Conservative Party
(UCP) constituency associations the March 3, 2025, An Injection of Truth: Healing
Humanity town hall is calling for a second time for the Alberta Government to support the
recommendations set forth in Alberta’s COVID 19 Pandemic Response Report.
Commissioned by Premier Danielle Smith, the “Davidson Report” completed a data
analysis regarding Alberta’s 30th Legislature response to the pandemic. The
recommendations in the report are consistent with emerging scientific data from around
the world as well as historical best practices, which included Canada’s federal pandemic
plan that was discarded upon the declaration of a COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. David J. Speicher, a Canadian virologist, will present primary research from his
examination of 44 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine vials. Dr. Speicher has found high levels of
residual plasmid DNA and undisclosed SV40 promoter-enhancer nuclear localization
sequences in the Pfizer mRNA vaccines. In the Canadian vials, the level of residual plasmid
DNA was up to 627-fold higher than the regulatory limits.
Dr. Byram Bridle, a Canadian immunologist, virologist, and vaccinologist, has been calling
for the immediate halt to mRNA vaccinations in children, pregnant and breast-feeding
mothers until the shots can be proven safe.
Unlike paid Federal spin doctors who destroy public confidence in science, An Injection of
Truth: Healing Humanity features eight well informed scientists, doctors, and lawyers who
2
An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity March 3, 2025
www.AnInjectionOfTruth.ca
will share their primary research findings with Albertans. The four pillars of healing will be
discussed by the presenters: Dr Gary Davidson, Dr. David E. Martin, Dr. Denis Rancourt, Dr.
David J. Speicher, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Joanny Lui, Mr. Jeff Rath and Mr. Shawn Buckley.
The Davidson Report recommendations are consistent with the American Senate Oversight
Committee Report released December 4, 2024. Plus, American state legislatures are
calling for a complete ban on mRNA shots by introducing legislation in eight states
including Montana, Washington, Iowa, Idaho, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and
Florida.
A growing number of United Conservative Party Constituencies are calling for a full judicial
review with subpoena powers to explore the Davidson Report recommendations. It’s clear
from the current communication and transparency issues with AHS that the government is
over the target of the problem. Reports of AHS scrubbing data from patient records should
be troubling to Albertans.
For more information about the presenters and for ticketing information visit
www.AnInjectionOfTruth.ca
Thank God! We are seeing the unfolding damage to people of all ages more and more in my opinion.
My favorite parts of Covid:
#105
It Is Time To Re-Frame
“Unexpected Deaths”
As
“Expected Deaths”
For the Vaccinated.
Who Are Dying “As Expected”.
.