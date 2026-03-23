My inbox, my texts, and seemingly every group chat I’ve been looped into this past week all want the same thing...

“Have you seen Pierre on the Joe Rogan Podcast?”

Hundreds of times and I’m not even joking about that number.

I’ve gotten the excited texts.

The forwarded links.

The “what do you think?” DMs from people who either want my approval before they’re allowed to have an opinion of their own...

Or just want to share their excitement with someone they figure might share it back.

I’m here to do neither.

In case you’d missed it...I wrote a piece on this a while back where I drew a pretty direct line between Pierre’s words and Premier Smith’s policies.

The short version - Pierre is comfortable ripping off the language of Alberta conservatism.

But he’s a lot less comfortable actually backing it.

To be straight up and honest…I’ve been a Poilievre supporter since before O’Toole turned the easiest federal election win in Canadian history into a masterclass in losing a sure thing. I voted CPC.

I voted for my own CPC MP.

And I’m not writing this as someone who came to bury him.

I’m writing this because the math doesn’t lie...and a podcast appearance doesn’t change the math.

He missed the opportunity prior to the 2025 Federal Election and this moment won’t gain him anymore support than his “Axe the Tax” gambit, during the year prior to the 2025 Election…when he got foot swept because this was his only and largest message.

The fact is…Pierre needs Alberta more than Alberta needs a Federal Government.

He needs our blood, sweat, tears and votes to win elections.

The Canadian Conservative parties always have.

But at the same time…they also needs Eastern voters to actually form government.

And Eastern voters - the ones who keep re-electing governments built on equalization - have a very different relationship with Alberta’s money than we do.

You cannot simultaneously represent a majority that lives off equalization and represent the province that funds it.

That’s not an opinion.

That’s the math of Confederation.

61.7% of Albertans voted against equalization in our own provincial referendum.

The same province that gives Pierre a seat in Parliament…

And, that’s not fringe.

It’s not a protest vote.

That’s nearly two-thirds of this province drawing a line in the sand and saying enough.

Pierre isn’t on that side of the line.

And while the CPC held their convention right here in Calgary this year...Pierre flew in social media influencers from outside Alberta to pack the room in his favour.

As in...he held his party’s convention in our province...and brought in outsiders to shape the optics.

He never asked Albertans their opinion.

He showed up with a pre-packaged crowd and called it a home game.

This was only a photo op with a borrowed audience.

He talks about both being from Alberta and then separates himself from being an Albertan - “Alberta’s got a real kid of individualism”.

This is new terminology for “Fringe Minority”…

He’s not asking us…he’s telling us.

Furthermore, he’s already decided that he’s not going to seek another seat in Alberta. Because he has no plans to represent us…

So when people ask me if I’ve watched Pierre on Rogan...

The answer is no.

A loud and resounding “No”, at that.

He can be compelling, articulate and genuinely impressive on a three-hour podcast... and still walk back into Ottawa and govern for the Eastern majority that Confederation math demands he keep happy.

There’s a massive, organized effort in Alberta to end this arrangement entirely - and Pierre isn’t listening.

Not to Albertans…

The clip:

Eastern voting blocks will never represent Western Conservative values nor Alberta. They want our money, but don’t think they need to represent our voices…worse yet, they still want to tell us what we need to do, while they watch their own economies collapse.

It’s their track record.

&

I have no intention of watching nor promoting a federal party that will not stand up for me, my family, my community or my province when the votes that actually matter get counted…

Especially, not when we have a great separation movement on the table!

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