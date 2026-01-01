Of course I’d prefer to spend the first few hours of the New Year reflecting back on 2025. It was an amazing year for me…

Birth of another grandchild in our family…she’s so amazing!

Taking on the challenge of running for a seat in municipal government was huge…

I’d met thousands of amazing Calgarians, attended countless events and meetings, walked hundreds of kilometers and really got to know the landscape of my surrounding communities in ways that I’d never taken time to do, in the 40+ years of living in NW Calgary.

Celebrating family victories and accomplishments - which were plentiful…including my 2 food challenge victories.

And even mourning the loss of family member - Uncle Rod - our first Christmas without him in decades, just not seeming the same as a reminder that some empty chairs can never be filled.

This is what I should be doing for a lot longer - in search of, where do we go in 2026.

But sadly…

A lot of shadow is cast on what we may be looking at, in a dismal New Year - in that Canadians are seemingly going against the tides of fecal matter, in a rickety vessel, without means of propulsion…aka - up shits creek without a paddle.

I am relatively sure that none of our regular YakkStackers voted for another Liberal Government in Canada. Hiring the same people to fix the country as spent the last decade destroying it, is irrational and nonsensical…yet, as always in Canada - the West is Victim to the East, when comes to representation on a federal level.

And the Elbowzo’s who voted for this are either on the take, sucking off the public tit or completely oblivious as to what is exactly going on.

Investment into Canada has collapsed and the future has really never looked more bleak. Carney - who was said to be the best at dealing with Trump Tariffs - has us Elbows Deep in even more than when we first began down this road - 4 new tariffs added since he was elected and now, Trump won’t even take a meeting with him.

Worse yet, Canada has become so irrelevant on a global stage, that even after giving away another $2.5 Billion to Zelenskyy and the Ukraine - a day prior to peace talks - Carney wasn’t invited to the leaders call for discussion.

The current budget is HIGHER than the budget that collapsed the Liberal Party, forcing a prorogue of parliament and snap election…

“Investments” into EV batteries has evaporated.

A billion dollars was confiscated from a union pension - because nothing encourages success more than punishing those who are successful.

Unemployment rates are still increasing - to nobodies surprise - while LMIAs still number in the Thousands, across Canada.

People are dying in Emergency Rooms, waiting for care…

Elderly and ill are being executed through the expanding MAiD program, so that Canada can keep its place as the number one country in exporting human organs.

Crime?

Through the Roof, where on a daily basis we can read more into how “Diversity is our Strength”, is murdering people, extorting businesses, robbing homes, stealing cars, committing fraud - to the point that there are some US Businesses that Will Not Sell into Canada anymore because of it.

Not of course forgetting to mention sexual assaults, kidnappings and their attempts, child molestation and trafficking - where a federal court refused to hold up a minimum sentence for perverts and their kiddie porn.

There are ZERO new projects under the Major Projects platform - each one so far has been a regurgitation and reiteration of previous promises…

Where Alberta was left with a worthless cocktail napkin promissory note - MOU, that isn’t worth the skidmark left by the ass you’d wipe it with.

“But no increase in Carbon Tax and no caps on production”, unless we get a pipeline - claims Premier Smith…until Carney initiated talks about Methane Caps - that were conveniently left out of the MOU.

The spending continues though…continues to drive Canadians into further poverty - seeing Brookfield, where Carney is still a shareholder with future options, taking 43 New Contracts since Carney was elected.

That’s right. While we could only speculate how much Trudeau made off the backs of Canadians, on full display - that everybody can openly see is how well Carney has made out since he started advising Trudeau and then once he was elected - 160% since 2020 - when Carney started with JT(left bubble)…around 100% since he was elected(right bubble).

Carney isn’t working for Canadians…

This was never his intent.

He was placed to continue working on global crushing initiatives and for the prosperity of himself and Brookfield.

So…while the tit suckers get their free shit (at the cost of Canadians), we increase our population through the Century Initiative (Canada population →100 Million by 2100), collapse our economy through rampant spending, devalue our dollar through inflation on rampant spending, see future generations of Canadians that will never own a home nor maybe not even a vehicle, can’t find employment, can’t get healthcare are going to live like sardines in a can through the Carney - life is great living in a sea-can home - housing program.

And that’s the Canada we’re being told to accept.

Because questioning any of it apparently qualifies you as a racist, misogynistic, Islamophobic, xenophobic, climate- and science-denying redneck.

2026 will need to be the year we grow thicker skin…every day and year following today, the future of ourselves, aging loved ones and generations depend on it.

Or…we’ll continue being - up shits creek without a paddle.

