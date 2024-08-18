To answer a question that popped up during interviews and employment reviews - Where do you see yourself in 5 years? - I definitely never expected this, and yet here we are.

3 Years Later…almost 1000 substacks published, several hundred that I’d never gotten around to completing or thought were pure crap so deleted.

That’s a lot of writing on my side…a lot of reading on yours and to think, this all started because of what should be the most boring information to look at - medical health by way of statistical data.

Over the course of the last year, yes…I have shifted away from the data, beings how it’s no longer published so finding new nuggets of info worth sharing on this have become more rare…and yes, I have gotten a lot more political in nature because when we realize what was driving the lunacy over the last 3 years, it’s because this was 100% driven by politicians, supported by snake-oil doctors and pushed out through legacy media.

We are the media now.

Prior to even finding Substack, I was only having conversations on LinkedIn, connecting with around 5.5K others, across the country and only starting into Substack because of their censorship and removal of my content and regular suspensions for not following with the narrative.

With over 7k Substack Subscribers and Followers, as a “Best Selling Substack”, having close to 3 million views, with information with your assistance has been shared across all 50 US States and 94 countries…

I can say that while this has been a lot of work and commitment…while I’ve had times when I just wanted this to be all over, sometimes wishing that I’d never started…

Am proud to be a part of this community!

Anyways…just thought I’d take a moment to thank all of you and of course, wish you this Happy Anniversary…

Without your comments, sharing of information, emails and support…

Without those of you who’ve assisted me financially as paid subscribers…

We wouldn’t be here.

Happy 3rd Anniversary, YakkStackers.

I appreciate you more than I have words that can fully express this.

