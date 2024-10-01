On this day, October 1st, 2022…the draconian lockdowns based on healthcare status, by a vaccine that never worked for a virus that was never a threat, were removed.

Federal Mandates began on October 30th, 2021…following Peter O’Toole losing the most winnable election for the Conservatives in the History of Canada, September 20th, 2021 - an entire election decided on who could be the craziest during their campaigns.

The change implemented by the returning Liberal Government was that Federal Employees were mandated to have the jabs or be benched and that if you weren’t jabbed, you weren’t allowed to travel by way of Planes, Trains and Boats - publicly.

Shifting of the goalposts up to this point was panic and fear driven, where some were led to believe that people who never took the jab rendered your jab ineffective or put you at higher risk.

My vaccine doesn’t work unless you are vaccinated too…

Fell in line with, my mask doesn’t work unless you are wearing one too.

This came long after the fact that we all knew that the jabs never stopped the transmission of CONVID. Heck, by June of 2021, they couldn’t even hide this fact anymore:

But yet, despite the fact that if you were jabbed and could still get CONVID, those who didn’t take the jab were the ones putting you higher at risk because, they [Trudeau and the Liberal Government], “Trusted the Science”.

What Science?

We still don’t actually know…because the Fraudulent Fisman Study wasn’t released in CMAJ until April of 2022:

Where…using scientific modelling was used and showed the absolute inverse of what the actual statistics showed.

Progression of the jabbies timeline:

The Vaccines will make sure that you don’t get sick from CONVID; The Vaccines will reduce your viral load - reducing transmission; The Vaccines will reduce severity, where instead of being unvaccinated and dying from CONVID, you can still die from CONVID following the jabs.

Where…before the September 20th, 2021 election a report was published (August) by the Department of Defense, stating that:

Viral Loads were the same in the Vaccinated as the Unvaccinated.

This was 2 months, prior to the vaccine mandates.

2 full months, prior to the Liberal Government stripping away liberties afforded by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

They Knew.

They Lied.

But between 6-8 Million Canadians needed to be PUNISHED for not believing “The Experts”, who’d gotten 100% of everything wrong by this point…and refused to become a lab rat in the worlds largest experiment.

It’s actually hard to believe that this ended just 2 short years ago because it really seems like an eternity ago since this had happened.

So…while this is an anniversary to mark a point that ended one of the darkest times in Canadian History, it was a time that never needed to happen.

Happy 2 Year Unmandated Anniversary, all the same.

