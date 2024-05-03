No, this post is actually from me…

It seems to be one of the places I haven’t actually been hacked yet,

And you’ll know it’s me because of my spelling and grammar errors.

But Holy Shit…

What is even going on?

A couple of weeks back, I’d lost access to my Twitter/X account and that was a big thing to even get back. Given that my CC and Bank information are on file, it took some shifting, in addition to just getting my account back, to accomplish.

2 weeks of insanity on that alone before things finally smoothed out.

This week…

My Google Account was hacked through my Google Drive…

My Facebook Account was hacked…

And while these things don’t seem like much - given that all I store is old data and don’t really read that many of the over 50k emails in my inbox…and only predominantly use Facebook for Birthday reminders… is a bit of a big thing, I was literally sitting at my PC when these things happened and was able to recover quickly.

HOWEVER…

Today…the wife’s Amazon Account got Hacked and this is a much bigger issue.

With us sharing an account and having CC and Bank information shared through this, when her account was taken over and thousands of dollars worth of gift cards were purchased…only a simple Email was sent alerting her.

ACCOUNT=DRAINED.

There is an investigation process that one needs to go through. It starts at the bank and then toggles on to Amazon, leaving you with a defunct account as well as without use of a Bank Card for transactions, not to mention - WITHOUT FUNDS.

I can’t be sure who I pissed off and while somewhat computer savvy am relatively positive that my main PC has not been compromised…I can’t help but feel a little targeted.

Seems a reasonable assumption, hey?

Anyways…the day goes on.

Some good news…I’ve firmed up a couple of really great podcasts for next week - one on Monday that will be recorded and shared…

The other, pretty exciting and while I am reluctant to talk too much about it…what do I really have to lose at this point? - Dare I ask?

Another Whistleblower!

HOLY SHIT…and if you’re not doing anything on Tuesday evening, you’re going to want to hear how your taxes go towards funding a rather corrupted system that…welp, I’ll leave this until Tuesday.

Once I have the links available, will share them…but, I know you’ll want to be there for the Monday Night Podcast, where I’ve now looped in

as well as for the Tuesday Evening LIVESTREAM with

and

Peters from What’s up Canada.

We’re starting to dive into some pretty deep waters here and as things heat up, are working to be the front lines.

Going to be an exciting week…weeks to come…as well as more on the schedule for June!

I’ve got one podcast to dump in over the weekend, and may see if time affords for a few more things I’m working on…will see you in the comments section and have a great weekend otherwise!

