Operating a retail business is not easy and especially if you’re competing against the giants, like Loblaws - who net 3.5%. Now I get it…they make billions of dollars per year, but this is because of a massive expansion of their footprint, the number of stores they have…and the extra funding from over the years - completely due to the population explosion in Canada.

I shop Superstore…

Mostly because I find it to be a lot more cost conducive than other stores and they package food in the right sized quantities - for my household.

Coop - cuts their steaks to fast-fry depth…making it impossible to get anything but well-done on the barbeque - and it’s incredibly expensive in comparison.

Safeway - over the last couple of years, has dropped their portion size considerably and like Coop…they ain’t cheap.

Walmart - Almost Never. I’m not going to get into the reasons why.

Now…

I’ve defended these stores because they offer selections, sales and convenience and in some of the cases with grocery stores and because I appreciate how they keep their doors open despite them being vacant throughout most days.

Even the parking lots at some stores are a ghost town - complete with tumble weeds.

They’re empty…the grocery stores in my neighborhood have 6-8 tills, but never more than one or two open at a time.

Theft is up…Walmart puts baby formula behind lock and key.

Others have done this razors.

Some are now doing this with meat.

And with exception of Coop, most chains now have theft prevention gates as you enter and exit the stores…with the cost of food and the current Canadian Economy, I get it.

I’ve seen the security guards watching over the food bank donation boxes when I’ve been out shopping - as in, people aren’t just stealing from the store…they’re stealing from the food bank.

But I tripped across this story the other day and…

Really don’t like where this is heading.

Picture this…

A shopper walks down their grocery aisle this week and notices something.

The paper price tags are gone.

Replaced by little digital screens. Electronic shelf labels. ESLs. The kind that update thousands of prices instantly...without a human anywhere near them.

Watch the video here...

Sure…this is a video from the United States - but it’s not like this idea won’t spread like a wildfire in Canada, right?

Dynamic pricing.

Prices jump when it’s busy.

Drop when traffic dies.

All automated.

All designed to extract every last cent from people too rushed - or too broke - to notice the creep.

This isn’t sci-fi.

Some Loblaws chains, Sobeys, Metro - the three companies that control most of what Canadians eat - are already rolling ESLs out across their stores. The same tech behind Uber surge pricing and the 4-8 cent gas jumps between morning and evening are now standing in the produce aisle.

We’ve already seen this with other business models…

Uber hikes fares during rush hour, rain, or Stampede. “Supply and demand,” they say. Translation...you’re desperate, they know it, pay up.

Gas stations flip prices throughout the day. Not random. Algorithmic. Following peak traffic...so does your bill.

Airlines and hotels have done this for years. Book at the wrong time and the same seat costs three times more.

You survived all of those because you had options.

You could walk.

You could wait.

You could skip the trip.

But you can’t skip dinner.

The math on where we already are is brutal.

Food Banks in Canada are already seeing 2.2 million visits per month…

Atlantic Canada already running out of food.

Some food banks in Ontario reaching out to the federal government for more support…

That’s today.

With fixed prices.

Now layer on ESLs that hike eggs 20% at 5 PM when working parents are rushing through after pickup.

Jack up milk during back-to-school week.

“Just a few cents at a time” compounds to $50 a month. $600 a year.

For families already rationing what goes on the plate.

Dynamic pricing doesn’t care you’re broke. It sees demand and it pounces.

Is this happening already?

Not that I’ve seen.

Will it happen?

Why wouldn’t it?

Just thought I’d bring this to your attention…we’re all facing some cutbacks right now thanks to a decade of liberal management and the climate alarmism tax…this might be next.

Keep your eyes open…and let me know what you’re seeing on the ground level.

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