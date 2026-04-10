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Sheldon Yakiwchuk's avatar
Sheldon Yakiwchuk
1h

My Corporate Sponsor, Avenida - Fresh and Local has asked me to post on their behalf. This is their take:

9 years ago, my wife and I decided to create a locally focused grocery store call Fresh & Local. We felt that shoppers would financially benefit from buying local products from a small business, and that local producers could have an outlet for their products. I've read many articles about price gouging at big box retailers, the shift to dynamic pricing, lack of service, shrink-flation, and on and on.

What surprises me is that Fresh & Local Farm Store in Avenida Village in Calgary has found a way to help those who want to help themselves save money on groceries. Our southside store also supports 38 culinary kitchens (it's like we have the largest deli possible) bakeries, florists, hot sauce purveyors, and local producers.

Now we have local products from 275 local producers. We've been voted the best source for local produce, 5x best retailer and 5x best farmers' market in Calgary, AB.

We realize that after 9 years, grocery shoppers are enamored by big box retailers for the perception of savings. I encourage your readers to make the effort to find local retailers like Fresh & Local where the shop owners will learn your name, know your preferences for produce, meat and dairy, and make you feel that feeding your family is possible in an affordable way.

You can complain, or you can change your shopping habits. Shop Fresh.Local.Affordable. The choice is yours to make.

D&M

Their banner is at the bottom of every YakkStack...but here it is again, if you missed it:

https://freshandlocal.ca/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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Brian Beckett's avatar
Brian Beckett
3h

Sheldon,

You mentioned steaks in your article (fast fry) I like steaks, good ones, but they are pricey.

Here's what i do, rather than buy rib steaks at $30 each, I watch for sales on Prime rib roasts.

Independent grocers had them on last week at $12.99 lb. A large (4 bone) rib roast was $104 (about 8 lbs.) With a good knife I carve the rib bones off and save em. Then I cut the roast into 5 or 6 good sized steaks (now $17.33 to $20 for a good sized (16 oz) bone out prime rib steak) and a bonus free rack o ribs. I learned this watching the bearded butchers on U tube.

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