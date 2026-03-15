Thanks to some kind readers, their heads deep into digging, while I’ve been writing…I’ve got an update on the Cafeteria Bans.

Thanks SL - you know who you are - ;)

There is now a Call-To-Action!

People stopped venting...and started moving.

That’s what I want to update you all on.

Because if you read the cafeteria piece and felt that familiar burn in your chest - the one that shows up when you watch your country get quietly rearranged around you while you’re told to smile and call it progress - you’re not alone.

If you missed it…you can find it here →LINK

Because this is no longer sharing the information and outrage…it’s being a part of the difference that you would like to be.

You see…

Reports are coming in from schools across Canada. Lunchrooms going dark. Gymnasiums handed over for prayer. Music banned in shared spaces to accommodate religious observance. Calgary’s Fairview School made national headlines...but it is not an isolated incident.

It is a pattern.

And it is spreading.

We’ve watched this play before. Small accommodation. Then a bigger one. Then it’s expected. Then it’s demanded. Then you’re a bigot for asking why your kid is eating lunch in a hallway.

Not this time.

If Christmas can’t have a tree in the school lobby, Ramadan doesn’t get the cafeteria.

Full stop.

Action4Canada has launched a coordinated national campaign calling on public officials, school principals and school board trustees across Canada to immediately stop promoting or celebrating Ramadan in taxpayer-funded institutions. There’s a letter template ready to go - addressed to Prime Minister Mark Carney, your Premier and your MLA or MPP. Takes ten minutes. Costs nothing. And yes, it matters.

Get the letter and full campaign details here:

Action4Canada Campaign

action4canada.com/call-to-action-stop-promoting-ramadan-in-taxpayer-funded-institutions



Email PM Carney directly: PM@pm.gc.ca

BCC Action4Canada: callto@action4canada.com

And here in Calgary, the target is specific. Principal Andrea Petroni at Fairview School needs to hear from parents. Directly. Clearly. Without apology.

Fairview School - Principal Andrea Petroni

Email: fairview@cbe.ab.ca

Phone: 403-777-7900

Friends...the people quietly reshaping our institutions are counting on your exhaustion. They are betting that you’re too tired, too busy and too demoralized to pick up the phone or type an email.

They’ve been right about that for a long time.

There is no reason - none - that we should be sitting as bystanders while our tax dollars are used to prioritize newcomers over the people who built this country.

The people who are now being treated like second-rate citizens in the schools, the institutions and the communities their families built and paid for.

You are not a bystander.

You are a taxpayer.

A parent.

A grandparent.

A citizen.

And those cafeterias were built by generations of Canadians who expected their kids to be treated equally inside them.

That expectation hasn’t expired.

Neither has your voice.

Use it.

Forward this to every parent, grandparent and taxpayer you know. The more voices on those phones and in those inboxes, the harder it is to ignore. Do it today - not tomorrow.

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