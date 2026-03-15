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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
7h

“Shared Services Canada (SSC) employees were reportedly asked to cancel coffee breaks and lunches during Ramadan to avoid making fasting colleagues uncomfortable. This directive, issued by Ray Edwards, the then-chief equity and inclusion officer, was criticized as compelled accommodation that infringes on non-Muslim employees’ rights. Star editorial writer Linda Slobodian sarcastically but truthfully questions the fairness of prioritizing one religious observance over others and argues that DEI programs, while well-intentioned, can lead to resentment and division.”

“Of the 9,993 SCC employees, 100 identify as Muslim, and not all are observant.”

https://substack.com/@stellamaris2/note/c-220489899

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
7h

Why are we so quick to give away our cultural traditions to people who have little connection to them and may even work to diminish them in various ways? I understand this phenomenon occurs throughout the Western world, and it’s supposedly connected to Klaus Schwab’s Young Supervillain Austrian Institute, coordinating a great replacement. But we shouldn't just go along with it.

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