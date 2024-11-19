Around about the same time that Landon Johnston started his Recall Gondek Campaign…the least favorite, leaning towards the most despised, Mayor of Calgary - Jyoti, reached out, with your money…to improve her popularity.

Having a comms team or member of their team keeping up on social media posts…in politics and entertainment…really isn’t new, by way of concept.

You get to feel like you’re chatting with a rockstar (sometimes you are), without them being weighted down by having to reply to every post…really, it’s a win:win.

Except, maybe in politics.

I mean, you’ve really got to be on the world stage with millions of subscribers and thousands of replies flying past your screen daily, to even warrant this…but Gondek, figuring that Calgary is the Centre of the Climate Crisis…also believes that throwing a few of your bucks to help support her online image, is a necessity.

This is only one of the boondoggles that this clown show has pissed away finances on…and yet, cannot seem to understand why Calgarians are rightfully pissed off at them.

Jyoti even went so far as to issue a challenge to others to fix the city budget…

If you can do better, show her the math…of which I am more than confident that she’d ignore.

They are going to spend $2 Million on the demolition of the Inglewood Aquatic Centre, which needed a $600k repair to keep functional and provide families with a place to teach their kids to swim and splash around in the summer.

Even with the $400k operating costs/year of the centre…fixing it up would have saved $1 Million over the next year and provided families some enjoyment.

Nope.

They also spent $100k per month to maintain 2 public washrooms, downtown Calgary, that were scarcely used because maintenance wasn’t being done…while City Councilor Gian-Carlo Carra now wants to offload this issue to businesses in the core…for addicts.

As in…forcing businesses to surrender their facilities to the downtown zombies because this wouldn’t have any impacts on businesses, right?

Businesses downtown and throughout the province already have signs up that say, “No Public Restrooms Available” or “Bathrooms are for Customers Only”, given the impact on their businesses by not having done this prior…

Do they need image consulting and communications support?

They’re already getting it.

Included in the $57,374 that Gondek has paid to a company called “Black Coffee Communications”, is a monthly subscription summarized by a Mar-Sep line on her Expenditure Report for $9,925…making this a spend of $1,400/mo…and if this wasn’t bad enough…for the Month of September alone, Black Coffee Communications received an additional $15,300.

For this:

To still be the most hated Mayor, with the least popular councilors…in the City of Calgary - which again, started as soon as a Recall the Mayor effort was launched.

If this doesn’t suggest that there is a whole lot of spending that could be wiped out in the General City Budget or that a lot more analytics are required…I don’t what does.