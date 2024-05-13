Saturday was a beautiful day, in Calgary…

And while most folk could find something a lot more entertaining to do…like watching their grass grow or clouds float by…I took another hour and a half of my time to watch the NDP Leadership Debate, that went on in Calgary.

Talk about a total waste of time.

As I’ve stated before…there really is only 2 of the 5 people who took stage that even run a remote chance of taking leadership…and AFL President - Gil McGowan, wasn’t one of them.

His takes throughout the debate were terrible…and the only things that he’d even managed to muster out that was in line with reality is that most of Alberta doesn’t support the NDP - but attributes this to us being working class and uneducated.

Which was more kind than Nenshi calling the UCP “Monkeys”, because just like 12 minutes before this event, if anybody else had made this same comment, they’d be labelled a Racist.

Anyways…Gil used his closing statement to beg for cash.

He was $50K SHORT for his entry fee…how much is the entry fee, you ask?

It was $60K…

Meaning, that over the last couple of months and because he can’t take union funds to donate to his campaign…he was only able to raise $10k of the $60k requirement.

So strange how Gil can “raise funds” for Pro-NDP and ANTI-UCP fear and smear campaigns - when all he has to do is wave a magic wand and take this from union dues…but when comes time to getting donations from the 170,000 members of the AFL…he came up horrifically SHORT!

And even given that Nenshi came up as Anti-Union, just last week…you’d think that the 170,000 members would be behind their prez, hey?

Nope.

He gone!

lol.

Poor, stupid gil…

I’ll do up a write up on the rest of the debate…because it will be short. This just seemed too good to not mention on a Monday!

