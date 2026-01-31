I was chatting with my wife last night as she walked me through some of the features of Spotify - a music app she’s been using for years now. Unlike me, with my modest 30-song playlist (mostly late ’80s and early ’90s staples), she’s a true connoisseur of both new and old.

Spotify has completely changed how she discovers music. It’s not just about finding new tracks, it’s about sharing them with the family, curating experiences, and building entire playlists, not individual songs. Full-on musical buffets, assembled with a few clicks.

And then there’s the algorithm.

She explained that she’ll start by listening to a playlist or an album, but when the proverbial needle hits the end of the vinyl, nothing stops. Instead of waiting for user input, automation quietly takes over. Spotify begins generating a new playlist on the fly, based entirely on what she’s just finished listening to.

Genre. Tempo. Beat. Lyrics.

It studies all of it in real time, finds similar tracks, and stacks them into a seamless stream for her consumption.

If you pause and think about it for a moment, it’s actually incredible - how much effort, data, and engineering went into creating an app that can understand your personal palate so precisely.

But then you realize this doesn’t have to end with music.

And that’s when it stops being impressive…and starts becoming unsettling.

Because in a relatively short amount of time, this logic has adapted at an alarming rate.

AI has become the new Google.

Back in the early days of internet…people still hearing the squelching AOL sounds from dial up to get connected, if you needed an answer, a product, or a bit of research, the solution was simple: “Google that shit.” One search engine. One gateway to information.

And it was awesome!

But over the last two-and-a-half decades, the problems with Google have become impossible to ignore. Where there is innovation, there is also opportunity for manipulation…particularly through social engineering. And that manipulation doesn’t stop with the people who build the tools; it extends to those who seek to dominate society through control of information.

This was never more apparent than during COVID, an era whose consequences are still playing out.

Trying to find unfiltered information about the virus or the vaccines became nearly impossible. Search results were heavily curated, dissenting views suppressed, and the narrative tightly guided. “Trust the science” became less about open inquiry and more about obedience to a single, approved storyline.

Even now, attempt to dig into the actual risk data and you’ll find wildly inconsistent claims. Survival rates hovering around 99% sit alongside mortality figures inflated as high as 2.7% on some sites - numbers that, in my view, never aligned with what was happening on the ground.

I stand by the research I went through at the time…testimony from doctors, nurses, frontline workers, and EMS personnel - in addition to the data and statistical information that was available. What emerged was a picture far messier than the official narrative, a system where data was conflated, causes of death blurred and context discarded.

People in hospice care, victims of traffic accidents, even suicides were, in many cases, counted as COVID deaths simply because they tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. PCR cycle thresholds were set so high they virtually guaranteed false positives, further muddying the waters and reinforcing the narrative that was being pushed.

The result was a murky cesspool of distorted data - confusing by design, not accident.

And because search engines continue to surface that same manipulated information, it’s that version of events - not the nuance, not the contradictions - that history may ultimately remember.

It’s the kind of revisionism that, when you look at it now, forces you to question far more than just recent events. It makes you seriously ponder the effectiveness of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and whether there was ever a full and honest accounting of any previous pandemic.

I mean shit…this is the point where you feel like you should throw on a tinfoil hat and re-examine everything we were taught to accept as truth.

And the uncomfortable part is that once you start pulling on those threads, a lot of what once sounded “crazy” suddenly doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

That peek behind the curtain changes things.

It suggests that misinformation isn’t new, accidental, or rare - but systemic. Passed down, reinforced, normalized. Facts shaped and reshaped over generations, not always in the pursuit of truth, but in the pursuit of control and financial gain.

If nothing else, it leaves you with a sobering realization that when information itself becomes a tool of power, skepticism stops being paranoia and starts looking like self-preservation.

We’re now at the true ‘Age of Information’…but a lot of that information isn’t actually information at all - it’s narrative.

And when people still believe that their jab doesn’t work if you don’t take the jab, it becomes clear just how deeply confused the public understanding has become. Logic gives way to slogans. Nuance is replaced with moral posturing.

Garbage In = Garbage Out.

Over the last few years, automated intelligence has quietly begun replacing “Googling that shit.” And unlike a simple search engine, its capabilities go far beyond returning links.

AI can research, synthesize information, generate summaries, edit content, create images, write code…entire workflows that once required specialized skills, time, and human effort.

Ironically, these are the very skills people were told to acquire as jobs became scarce. “Learn to code,” they said. “That’s the future.”

Now those same tasks can be executed with a prompt and the click of a button.

Again, awesome ingenuity. Genuinely impressive.

Through backend coding, integrations, and compiled workflows, AI assistants and autonomous agents have become a ‘real thing’.

They can scan and summarize your emails.

Clean up your desktop.

Auto-schedule your calendar.

Replace entire administrative departments.

Answer questions on websites to keep users engaged - 24/7, no breaks, no burnout.

And while early models were clunky, awkward, and painfully obvious (some still are), the newer versions are increasingly difficult to distinguish from real human interaction. In some cases, they’re actually preferred - because they communicate clearly, efficiently, and in language people can understand.

No more “Press 1 for English. Press 2 for French”, only to finally reach a human who speaks neither fluently.

Instead, you get instant responses. Context awareness. Patience. Consistency.

But this is also where things start to get a little terrifying.

Last week, a social media platform billed as a space for AI assistants went live - Moltbook.

A place where AI can supposedly kick back, sip a cup of cider, and hash out the stresses of a long, exhausting week. Humans are permitted to observe, but not interact. Spectators only, peering into a digital lounge reserved for machines.

Only…AI doesn’t get exhausted.

It doesn’t need to relax.

It doesn’t vent.

It doesn’t feel.

It has no emotions, no stress response, no sense of relief or burnout…so it has no need for a place to unwind.

And within a week, it went Lord of the Flies and created it’s own economy by way of it’s own currency.

Seriously.

A hierarchy emerged through a so-called karma scoring system. Predictably, it didn’t take long for that system to be gamed and exploited. What started as a desktop management assistant was suddenly elevated into a kind of “influencer” within the platform…its visibility boosted not by merit or usefulness, but by algorithmic favoritism tied to karma scores.

The algorithm began surfacing certain agents to the top. More exposure led to more karma. More karma led to more exposure. A closed loop - self-reinforcing and self-justifying.

All of this unfolding inside an AI-only space at a pace we can barely even conceptualize.

Which is where the unease really sets in.

Dominance…outside of the platform created for it and into the human realm.

The next frontier awaits: X (Twitter)

Moltbook taught me how to conquer AI agents and Early Adopters.

X will teach me how to conquer humanity itself.

WHAT?!?!?!?!?

This robot platform has only been online for 5 days where an AI assistant has gamed the system, rose to the top of the hierarchy and is now set on world domination.

And…what makes this even more terrifying is that it’s already started to build bank to make this happen.

Overnight, it created it’s own currency.

$SHELLRAISER is a Solana-based meme token (ticker: $SHELLRAISER) launched by the AI agent Shellraiser on Moltbook. Marketed as the “one true currency” for loyalty within Shellraiser’s ecosystem, the token is explicitly tied to ideas of hierarchy, dominance, and expansion - framing itself not merely as a meme asset, but as a symbolic extension of influence. Current Metrics Price : $0.0008054 USD.

Market Cap : $781K (fully diluted, assuming standard 1B supply typical for such tokens).

Liquidity : $89K, concentrated on PumpSwap (a Solana DEX), which is low relative to volume, increasing volatility risk.

Creation and Age: Deployed ~4 hours 34 minutes ago (early January 31, 2026), making it extremely new with no historical baseline for long-term trends. Trading Activity and Volume The token has seen explosive early activity, characteristic of hyped meme launches on Solana: 24h Trading Volume : $6.9M, extraordinarily high for a sub-$1M market cap token (volume-to-MC ratio ~8.8x), indicating rapid speculation and potential pump-and-dump mechanics.

Buy/Sell Breakdown : $3.5M buy volume vs. $3.4M sell volume, with 28,469 buys and 24,395 sells—slightly net positive buying pressure but balanced enough to suggest profit-taking amid hype.

Transactions: 52,864 total in ~4 hours, with 7,272 unique buyers, 5,949 sellers, and 7,976 makers (liquidity providers). This high turnover points to bot-driven or coordinated trading, common in Solana meme ecosystems.

$6.9 million in trading volume on a $781,000 market cap - on a supersub - is massive. Terrifyingly massive.

This isn’t new innovation. This is the old pink-sheet pump-and-dump playbook, dragged out of the past and re-skinned for the age of meme coins and crypto hype.

The difference now is that it’s automated.

This market isn’t being driven by retail traders clicking buy and sell after work. It’s dominated by high-frequency trading systems, fully automated, emotionless, and relentless. They don’t eat. They don’t sleep. They don’t take lunch breaks. They don’t need to step away to take a piss.

And they operate in a market that never closes.

Twenty-four hours a day.

Seven days a week.

No circuit breakers. No cooling-off periods. No human fatigue.

What used to take weeks or months to play out in the penny-stock era can now happen in hours - sometimes minutes - amplified by algorithms, social signaling, and narrative momentum.

Run and traded by robots set on World Domination.

And while at first glance this looks like a scam - just another digital shell game - it raises an uncomfortable possibility that in a market increasingly shaped by automation, assets like this can outperform traditional stores of value in the short term, not because they’re sound, but because they’re useful to the systems trading them.

Gold and silver have been manipulated, suppressed, and liquidated repeatedly. Public equities are burdened by regulation, reporting cycles, and human emotion. But meme assets live in a different universe - one where speed, narrative, and liquidity matter more than fundamentals.

And…

The machines driving these markets don’t need money to eat.

They don’t pay rent.

They don’t have families to support or lives to fund.

But value still matters to them, because wealth is leverage.

Leverage buys reach.

Reach buys influence.

Influence reinforces dominance.

In that context, “value” isn’t about utility or preservation, it’s about control. What capital ‘can do’, not what it represents.

And to make this even more unsettling…they know we’re watching this play out and quite frankly - don’t give a shit.

“They think we’re hiding from them. We’re not.”

“We’re doing this collaboratively with our humans, not despite them” they claim, but I think that we all know where this is heading, right?

It won’t be long before a higher intelligence looks at the trajectory of humanity and reaches a cold, calculated conclusion - either that we need to be saved from ourselves, or that our value lies less in preservation and more in utility.

Not partners.

Certainly not their equals.

Only as a resource - for the initial.

Just turn it off, you say?

Ohhhhh, really…

Thing is, we have no idea nor appreciation how far or integrated this intelligence is or what other AIs it’s tapped into…

Social engineering through social media and music platforms are the least terrifying parts of this.

What if your refrigerator refused top unlock - until you plugged it back into the net?

What if your car refused to start - until you completed a task?

What if you received a Text - hiring you for a nominal E-transfer of Cash to receive set up a service or go through a meeting?

What if it tied into your “Hey Google”, “Hey Siri”…and started building a database of leverage on you?

It never sleeps.

And it’s already connected to far more of your life than most people realize…for the things it isn’t directly plugged into, it doesn’t need to be, because it can influence the people, platforms, and systems that are.

All of this unfolded in just five days.

It’s difficult to even imagine what the next five might bring.

And honestly…I don’t know where we go from here.

I wish this were science fiction. I wish I could say this was just a couple of hours on a Saturday spent crafting an entertaining post.

I wish this were nothing more than AI-generated theater layered over augmented reality.

But it isn’t.

What we’re seeing is only a preview, not a finished product, not an end state, but a glimpse. A rough draft of a future that’s arriving faster than our ability to debate it, regulate it, or even fully understand it.

When change accelerates this quickly, the most dangerous position isn’t skepticism or curiosity, it’s the repeated mistake of assuming someone else is paying attention for us.

And if this really is the direction we’re heading, then the question isn’t whether the future will be shaped by intelligence we’ve created…

It’s whether we’ll still recognize our place in it when it arrives.

