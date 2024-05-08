Now…I’ve had David Skrypichayko in my Twitter/X friends list for a couple of years now…we belong to a couple of the same groups of conversations…

But it wasn’t until I started doing the HeartBeat conversations and until I’d gotten together with a few friends and went through a Part 1, with David Drover - for his Whistleblower call, that I’d really started to talk with Skryp.

SO GLAD THAT I DID.

Important things to remember here is that I am working with an amazing group of friends that can help out on these as well as make for fantastic panelists in one of these calls…and with this, I gotta say that tonight’s call was fucking AMAZING!

And in even in the beginning…I knew this was going to be big…on my feed alone, I was beating out Shadoe Davis - who runs a regular evening stream and does an amazing job:

In fact..as the night went on and we were coming into a close…off of just my Twitter Stream, there were over 1k viewers!

This is only Twitter/X…and while a lot of you needed to log into the other streaming links that I’d posted, our little community was most likely 1500 of the over 3500 viewers that watched this throughout the evening!

And to me…this is HUGE!

We’re in the right community…finding the right information…and putting together the conversations that we all seemingly want to be had…by people that should be having them.

Not the legacy media clowns…

But us citizens that are tired of seeing and paying for this corruption!

The information was great…but, only so much we could cover in 2 hrs.

And…because I’d just launched this on the panel…couldn’t get the full details into everybody’s hands, prior to the call, SO…

Now that we’ve got the base down, we can collectively do a little due diligence into this, schedule a part 2 and bust these doors wide open!

And I am so looking forward to this!

I’ll have the full stream available on Substack so that you can view it…and I want your feedback, any questions that you have that weren’t answered…and of course, if you know of any information that can lend to this, or additional guests that we could have on this - or their own calls - sent to me directly or posted in the comments.

I’d like to thank all of you, again…if you were able to make the live stream.

I’d like to thank all of those who will watch the recorded version…

And of course, once again…like to thank the stream host -

and fellow panelists,

and

and of course - our guest tonight,

.

Leave a comment