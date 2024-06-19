While I typically would prefer to do all of my own content creation…I wouldn’t have tripped on this information on my own…so, instead of hijacking the info and writing around it, I’m giving you a full report from Martin Belanger - aka, Martyupnorth_2, in order to give credit where credit is due!

Foodbanks Canada just released a damning report. They use something called the MATERIAL DEPRIVATION INDEX to calculate poverty. They ask 11 basic question, and if a family or an individual can't afford 2 or more of the items on the list, they are considered impoverished. Basically, they recognize that quality of life is more than just being able to afford groceries. Read through the list, and answer honestly. Can you afford everything?

According to their survey, only 62% of the population can afford all 11 items in 2023. That's alarming. Millions of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque, and can't afford an unexacted expenses.

This is what the data looks like on a cumulative basis. In other words, 25% of Canadians can't afford 2 or more items on the list, which is Canada Foodbank's definition of living in poverty. One quarter of Canadians are now living in poverty. Meanwhile the Liberals keep bragging that programs like school lunches, free birth control and dental care for seniors have reduced our poverty rate to below 10%.



Who are the Canadians living in poverty?

Not surprisingly, it's single parent households. While senior are actually better off than everyone else. This comes across in other metrics, such as the "happiness index". Canadians who became young adults under the Trudeau Liberals are off to a rough start. They've endured COVID, high inflation, high interest rates, unaffordable housing and more. While Canada's seniors lived through 30 years of incredible economic prosperity.

Here's a link to the full report →Link

Huge thanks to Marty for digging this up…seriously terrible things happening in Canada right now that we all need to be made aware of.

Leave a comment