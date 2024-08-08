Ya know…I supported Dough Ford (intentional misspelling), when he’d run for Premier of Ontario, given his less than progressive stance, prior to election, being more to conservative…despite the fact that his brother, Rob, Mayor of Toronto was a Crack Addict and Alcoholic and that he rode in on Rob’s coat-tail.

I mean, if I had to live through the chaos that is Toronto on a daily basis…welp, never mind.

But clearly, the conservative cheese has slid off of the progressive cracker with Doug over the last couple of years.

He spends more time with Trudeau in photo ops, more time embroiled in scandals, than does with actual conservatives and without feeling the need to bust into his entire tenure as Premier…can say that Progressive Conservatives are as Liberal-Lite as the NDP are, out east.

This being said…there is some serious shit going on out east.

Literally!

Where the same people who’d prefer to refer to us Albertans as ‘Hicks’, ‘Hillbillies’ and ‘Rednecks’, because Toronto is the center of the Universe, Ottawa being the Capital of Canada and them having the political clout of mass population, elections being decided before the first vote is counted in Manitoba and with a chronic Liberal Anti-Alberta Messaging being chronic in Taxpayer funded Legacy Media, needed to be reminded by their Liberal Light - NOT CONSERVATIVE - Progressive Premier to stop shitting on the beaches.

“Simple as that”, Rob says, after letting Ontarians and their visitors know that pooping on the beach is a terrible idea.

And while he’d denied that this was going on, still said this very thing - all while images of people pooping on the beach have been making their rounds on social media:

But seemingly, this doesn’t stop where there is only sand beneath your feet and contamination to the general public…

It’s, in fact, moved on to video evidence of people pooping on streets and in parking lots.

You’re a racist spreading misinformation for even mentioning this…cops will show up at your house and give you a wavy finger scolding, should you even chatter about this online…but clearly, if this has devolved into a situation where even Denial Doug tells you that this isn’t happening, in his reminder to not do this…It’s Absolutely Happening!

My message:

Folks, if you’re moving to Alberta or just here for a Visit, from Ontario…leave your Progressive tendencies in Ontario and use a friggen bathroom.

K?

