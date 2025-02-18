This evening, at 7PM MST, in working with the Safe Water Calgary efforts to get people aware of Fluoridation being added back to our watermain feeds - and as previously announced, I’ll be hosting a Remote Town Hall with Dr. Bob.
We are mere days away from this, if we can’t act and get enough people on board, will see this hit our city and surrounding communities.
Scarce information was pitched to the public, before a plebiscite…and the usual “anti-science” name calling was employed, if you weren’t on board with this.
Despite this project only being budgeted at $10 Million, this has rapidly ballooned into a $28 Million dollar Project.
This is a forced medical treatment, which goes against the New Alberta Bill of Rights…is something that may have detrimental impacts on our already failing water systems…offers no benefits…only risks and costs.
If you haven’t already signed the Petition for a Moratorium on the Addition of Fluoride to Calgary’s Public Drinking Water, Please do so →HERE.
And to join in on the conversation - limited seating in effect. (Cameras Optional)
Zoom Link →HERE
See you there!
When we voted it was one of the questions on the bottom of the page. When my daughter and I went to have our votes scanned the person made sure to ask if we answered the questions about fluoride and daylight savings time. We said we had but I am guessing if we hadn't we may have heard an opinion. My elderly neighbor told me she voted yes as on CTV they were talking about the poor single moms who couldn't afford toothpaste. We could have paid for an awful lot of toothpaste for $28m if a mom wanted to put that into her kids mouths. They said it will cost $1m per year ongoing. My daughter has NEVER had a cavity and doesn't use fluoride toothpaste. Now the poor single mom who doesn't want her kids poisoned and impacting her kids intelligence will have to try to buy filtered water. This is horrific. I have no hope or faith in anything working against Jyoti and her minions but I like your positive attitude.