This evening, at 7PM MST, in working with the Safe Water Calgary efforts to get people aware of Fluoridation being added back to our watermain feeds - and as previously announced, I’ll be hosting a Remote Town Hall with Dr. Bob.

We are mere days away from this, if we can’t act and get enough people on board, will see this hit our city and surrounding communities.

Scarce information was pitched to the public, before a plebiscite…and the usual “anti-science” name calling was employed, if you weren’t on board with this.

Despite this project only being budgeted at $10 Million, this has rapidly ballooned into a $28 Million dollar Project.

This is a forced medical treatment, which goes against the New Alberta Bill of Rights…is something that may have detrimental impacts on our already failing water systems…offers no benefits…only risks and costs.

If you haven’t already signed the Petition for a Moratorium on the Addition of Fluoride to Calgary’s Public Drinking Water, Please do so →HERE.

And to join in on the conversation - limited seating in effect. (Cameras Optional)

Zoom Link →HERE

Dial in:

One tap mobile

+16473744685,,85195144703#,,,,*558808# Canada

+16475580588,,85195144703#,,,,*558808# Canada

---

Dial by your location

• +1 647 374 4685 Canada

• +1 647 558 0588 Canada

• +1 778 907 2071 Canada

• +1 780 666 0144 Canada

• +1 204 272 7920 Canada

• +1 438 809 7799 Canada

• +1 587 328 1099 Canada

Meeting ID: 851 9514 4703

Passcode: 558808

See you there!

Leave a comment