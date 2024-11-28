It seems like only yesterday, the Alberta Bill of Rights was amended through Bill 24…

Oh Wait…it was actually 2 days ago - November 26, 2024.

Where proposed changes that were introduced on October 28th, included the following:

The right for an individual with capacity not to be subjected to, or coerced into receiving, medical care, medical treatment or a medical procedure without consent unless that individual is likely to cause substantial harm to themselves or to others.

Which are now included…

And…

As it turns out, Water Fluoridation is a Public Health Measure and has been for over 50 years, in Canada. This is on a FEDERAL Level, but given that Alberta, as a province, had seen the over-reach on Vaccines and Mandates…they’d worked to implement this to PROTECT Albertans from forced medical treatments that go without consent.

And, given that this Bill has not only made it through Legislation but also having received Royal Assent…

It’s time to put it to use as was intended.

Appreciating that Fluoridation for the City of Calgary was a Plebiscite, ruled in favor, by a majority of uninformed Calgarians who were forced to rely on anecdotal information…plebiscites, to the best of my knowledge do not legislate away our rights as individuals on consenting to medical treatment.

This evening, I’ll be hosting Dr. Geoffrey Pain on livestream to go over some of his findings…because it seems like a lot of us may have to band together to write into our Members of Legislative Assembly and City Councilors, letting them know that despite them pissing away $28.1 Million on this project…it is in fact a Medical Treatment and unless they’d seek and get consent from Every Calgarian…this goes against our Bill of Rights.

I hope to see you on the stream this evening…a reminder with a YouTube link will be sent out at 6:00 pm, for the 7:00 pm showtime.

I’ll be taking some notes and drafting some letters.

The Changes to the Bill of Rights are what Albertans Wanted…and it’s for reasons exactly like this…not just mandatory vaccinations for employment, travel and social engagement.

Leave a comment