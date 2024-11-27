Despite learning, just over a month ago…

That a US Judge has ruled against the EPA in a lawsuit over fluoride in water:

"In all, there is substantial and scientifically credible evidence establishing that fluoride poses a risk to human health; it is associated with a reduction in the IQ of children and is hazardous at dosages that are far too close to fluoride levels in the drinking water of the United States," the judge wrote in his ruling.

And the fact that Fluoridated Toothpaste comes with a warning, to NOT SWALLOW it, because of the Fluoride in it…

And the fact that Fluoride naturally occurs in the Bow and Elbow Rivers, already…smaller and safer quantities…

And because the City of Calgary already spent $28.1 Million to Add Fluoride back to Calgary water…

Calgary is moving ahead with water Fluoridation, expected to be introduced in early 2025:

And where are all of those, “My Body, My Choice”, screechers on this?

Nowhere to be found…

But to get a little more insight on this, for Calgarians and even Edmontonians - who already have fluoride in their water, even for all Canadians who just wanted to be a little more ‘in the know’, on Fluoride…

I’ve set up a Livestream with Dr. Geoff Pain, who has 177 Publications on Research Gate…and has done some extensive deep dives into Fluoride, to come in and break this all down.

Prior to the 2021 Calgary Plebiscite on Fluoride…in 2019, Dr. Pain was involved in…of all things:

That came to the same conclusion as the US Judge ruled against the EPA for…Fluoridation causes brain damage in kids…

But also with some information on millions suffering from Fluorosis - Fluoride Poisoning:

And several others…

Because this is all information that should be introduced to the conversation.

Anecdotal information offered by people who say, “my Calgary Dentist knew that I came from Edmonton because of my good teeth”, does not trump actual science and never should.

This doesn’t even tackle the possibility of up to 1% of the Calgary population that may have an immediate adverse reaction to increasing the fluoride in the water…

The fact that kids don’t drink tap water - seriously…how often do you see a child drinking from the taps?

The fact that adults will be exposed through tissue absorption at potentially higher levels than the children it’s intended to help…

Will see how much of this we can pour through with Dr. Geoff…

I’ll post a reminder Substack with the YouTube and Facebook Link and live feed tomorrow, as well as will be livestreamed on X…

Hope to see you out!

