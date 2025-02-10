As the City of Calgary is set to add Fluoride back to the water, in Calgary…

There are a lot of us that have serious issues with this idea. The harmful effects of what they’ve deemed another “safe and effective” medical treatment…where the U.S. District Court of California made the following significant statement which has compelled dozens of jurisdictions in North America to discontinue water fluoridation:

​“In all, there is substantial and scientifically credible evidence establishing that fluoride poses a risk to human health; it is associated with a reduction in the IQ of children and is hazardous at dosages that are far too close to fluoride levels in the drinking water…”;

The Majority of the planet is in agreement with Not having fluoridated water…Calgary as a city has had it removed over both Costing and Safety Concerns…but were duped into voting in favor with flawed and single sided studies regarding the impacts to children’s oral health.

I’ve discussed this, over the course of 5 previous substacks:

How Calgary was Duped - Fluoridation - where they Cochrane Oral Health did a study, specifically on Fluoridating and found:

No Conclusion could be reached about the effectiveness of Fluoride Supplementation…why add it to the water, if it cannot protect children’s oral health by being supplemented.

Hopefully the Last Fluoridation Conversation - regarding the American Ruling on Fluoride, noting:

Research suggests that fluoride can interfere with Nitric Oxide (NO) Levels in your body. NO being a key player in brain function - acting as a neurotransmitter and neuromodulator, influencing synaptic plasticity - in Vasodilation - helping blood vessels dilate to help maintain blood flow - and as a Neuroprotector, sheilding neurons from damage. Reduction of NO may impair memory and learning, create mood disorders and increase neurodegenerative diseases. And in Human Epidemiological studies, there is some correlation between high fluoride and lower IQ scores and additional cognitive impairments.

Fluoride Conversation & Livestream - noting:

Fluoride in Calgary Water...Against the Amended Alberta Bill of Rights - Noting, that as Fluoride is considered a Medical Treatment, and because of the new additions to the Alberta Bill of Rights:

We should not be exposed, en masse, especially since we haven’t all consented nor were other neighboring communities who share our water consulted nor asked for their input.

Even if they were…as fluoride was agreed to, by way of majority vote through a plebiscite…my medical health is not a voting issue…and because I do have the capacity to make this decision for myself, cannot be subjected to, or coerced into receiving.

Remember that whole, “my body, my choice”, thing?

THAT!

And lastly…Exploring Fluoride - Livestream with Dr. Geoffrey Pain, where we discussed, extensively, the history of fluoride and the harmful side-effects from it.

Now…

One more conversation that I’d like to invite you to join in on.

A Live Townhall with Doctor Bob - Zoom Call…that’s right, from the comfort of your own couch.

The Townhall will be on Tuesday, February 18th - one week away from tomorrow…at 7:00PM. As limited seating is in effect, I’d encourage you to get there early…

Dial in numbers and a video link will be provided…closer to the event and as always, use of Camera’s will be optional.

