In an unsurprising chain of events, there were multiples of Jewish organizations and hospitals across Canada that received Bomb Threats today.

Given that the Liberal and NDP Coalition, even the Green Party of Canada stood shoulder to shoulder in support of Palestine and has allowed the Pro-Terrorist organizations to take over the streets of cities across Canada - completely unchecked - for the last 10.5 months, the only thing surprising about this is that it took this long to happen.

So many of them, MPs and MLAs happy to parade around, marching For Palestine, donning keffiyeh’s and waving flags.

Even, surprisingly Janis Irwin here:

With the Chickens in Support of KFC - if you know what I mean - type support.

And this is absolutely being taken as a serious threat, where even the RCMP have Tweeted out on this…

Calls for genocide against the Jews, without using the word Jew, in a thread of 4 tweets…

Where, in January…Toronto Police forces were side gigging with SkipTheDishes, delivering coffee to these front lines:

You see…this current Terrorist attack/threat and make no mistake, this does fit the legal description of Terrorism, is what happens when you support and embolden radicals.

And, when the Union Activists - also, Chickens who support KFC - join into the mix, as Fred Hahn has, things can get really ramped up quickly.

Fred has been such a disgusting piece of garbage that even CUPE is asking him to Stand Down on his Pro-Terrorist advocacy and apologize, up to the point where they’re requesting an audit of the funds that he’s spent on this and wanting to remove him as President of the CUPE.

CUPE nets around $300 Million per year and the members have zero idea as to where all of this cash goes, but are definitely starting to demand some answers.

Their 2023 finances show:

Over $150 Million has been paid out in Salaries, Operational Travel, “Programs” and the National Defense Fund, where on collective bargaining…or the National Strike Fund Expenses are around 10% of the monies collected, in at $29 Million of the $297.7 Million Dollar Fund.

That’s a large chunk of change that I’d be wanting broken down, if I were a member.

And especially when your president in charge of the purse strings has become not only a national embarrassment, but has his advocacy related to the largest terrorist threat in Canada in anybody’s recent memory, maybe even EVER.

Why and how Unions are allowed to be political or social advocates is far and beyond me…but when the dues are piling up and you have flamboyant clowns like Fred at the Helm of the ship, I guess ya have to do something, hey?

I’ve talked about unions speaking out on Canadians several times and that these dues go towards anti-Canadian, anti-Parental Rights, Pro-Liberal/NDP causes - tipping the scales of democracy, but clearly we’ve reached a point where this needs to be addressed…

Before the shit actually hits the fan, right?

Leave a comment