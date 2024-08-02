Throughout the last 5 years…nobody and I mean nobody wished to be wrong on any of this more than me.

Immersed in the data, trying to keep all of this out of a personal level, because…well, it’s hard to think about what all went on and what made it even worse was having to see the unnecessary impacts on Canadians.

Seeing:

Families that lost parents, loved ones, locked away in LTC;

Families and communities torn apart, because of mandates never backed by the actual science;

Families who’d lost their businesses, life savings and homes;

Families who had children segregated from secondary schooling, attending camps and extracurricular activities;

People who were fired from their jobs, losing their pensions and denied Employment Insurance;

Bank accounts frozen, people being arrested;

People who were impacted by the jabs in severe and horrific ways…

It was all so disgusting to see in just print and on spread sheets. Watching as new studies emerged showing even worse impacts by the jabs than never being safe nor effective…watching as these were jabbed into children.

It’s taken its toll on me.

But none so much as when, through meeting with

- Dr. David Speicher, seeing information brought out at the “Injection of Truth” townhall and hearing about genetic modification and integration - hearing that a large portion of the population of the planet may have been permanently altered, with no real idea of the magnitude of the impact on the future generations of this planet.

And then…to find out what they could see and speculate about by testing samples of the mRNA jabs, that theory has become reality…

I have no words.

I’ll be working to try and confirm this and hopefully get a greater sense of what it all means, besides the fact that - we were right all along and keep you posted along the way.

