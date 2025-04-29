I’m just too excited…so, I’ve got news streaming and will be on the townhall in like 5 minutes…will take me some time to work through the tech for streaming.

Cameras Optional…hop in anytime!

Zoom →Link

Dial In Link:

Meeting ID: 863 3262 9482

Passcode: 730880

---

One tap mobile

+17806660144,,86332629482#,,,,*730880# Canada

+12042727920,,86332629482#,,,,*730880# Canada

---

Dial by your location

• +1 780 666 0144 Canada

• +1 204 272 7920 Canada

• +1 438 809 7799 Canada

• +1 587 328 1099 Canada

• +1 647 374 4685 Canada

• +1 647 558 0588 Canada

• +1 778 907 2071 Canada

Meeting ID: 863 3262 9482

Passcode: 730880

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/khlE9lAup

Leave a comment