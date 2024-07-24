With snow in parts of Alberta extending into the Middle of June…

Rainy season that foiled the plans of the climate alarmists on water scarcity and drought…

With the first few solid weeks of hot weather, of course global boiling is back with fires scorching throughout Canada…Smoke filled air with a lingering haze.

What had been fairly well maintained, up until most recent, in Alberta, has exploded into a critical situation, some 10,000 residents of Jasper forced to evacuate and the overall picture of Alberta looks like this:

I have no idea why the south east corner nor the Wood Buffalo Provincial park aren’t reporting any…would seem rather suspicious if there were some invisible wall protecting the most densely populated areas of the province…or would it?

Now…this isn’t some tinfoil hatted conspiracy that I’d be spouting off about here. Of the 781 Provincial Wildfires this year, almost half of them have been determined to be caused by Human:

While another 196 are (20.48%) “Under Investigation” - (prior to this, some 80% were deemed human caused).

How is it that when we throw more money into the proverbial fires, or firefighting as it were, the situation now burns uncontrollably?

As it turns out...when you incentivize solutions, manufactured problems become unsurprisingly larger.

Weird how that works out, hey?

It’s a lot like what we’d seen throughout the early stages of the CONVID Scam. A manufactured crisis, where the actual risk of CONVID was amped up to drive fear and the need for creating solutions became Big Business!

To lend a little context to this…

Alberta has increased the budget for fire preparedness, prevention, response and mitigation by $55 Million Bucks, this year…part of a $151 Million dollar increase over the next 3 years.

Where 21 of the 141 Open RFPs (Request for Pricing) listed on Merx, under Fire Fighting, are in Alberta:

These are some large money spends by the province and if there is one thing that all contractors love…is getting in on guaranteed CASH!

In addition to this…in some of these more remote regions, there are some lucrative seasonal jobs in fighting these fires.

Work a few months in the summer…take fall, winter and spring as downtime.

Have some equipment sitting unused…put it to work in these remote regions and get paid some thick coin.

While these ideas may seem anecdotal and unconscionable…you will not see the evidence that was investigated in determining the vast majority of fires as being caused by Humans - 47.23%.

You see…we’re told that these are recklessness, negligence or haphazardly caused…but in actuality, a larger portion of these are perfect lines of fires started where there is no access to camping, backpacking or population density.

In some discussions, I’ve heard…

In some video recorded evidence, I’ve seen…

Individuals on quads pouring flammable liquids, assumed to be gasoline, into dry and uninhabited sections of the prairies and then being ignited. These seemingly all take place overnight and new “Wildfires” are added to the maps and alerts in the mornings.

So weird how this ‘conspiracy theory’ seemingly coincides with what actually happens, hey?

For my fellow Calgarians…over the last few decades, you probably remember that almost every year, Nose Hill Park was completely scorched down to bare earth…

And given the last 2 years of drought…we haven’t seen a Major “Wildfire” on Nose Hill, since 2022 and prior to that, since 2015…and even the Great Fire of 2022 happened in FEBRUARY…

This certainly doesn’t play into the Climate Alarmist Narrative, does it?

There was a minor one in 2023…but nothing like the scorched landscape of years gone past.

These local parks are handled by municipal and full-time firefighting units…NOT by personnel hired seasonally and not to contractors who have equipment at the ready.

See where I’m going here…

Where you incentivize solutions, requirement for these solutions explodes.

And this is No Accident.

As for the ‘WHO’ factor on this…welp, in as much as I am allowed to talk about, this unfortunately was not a part of the discussion.

So…to leave off…

Fighting Fires is Big Business...Combating wildfires in Canada is too lucrative of a business model to be left up to Mother Nature.

