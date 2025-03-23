This last 2 weeks has been the longest decade of my life.

Simply trying to keep up with all of the lunacy in Canadian Politics - while campaigning every day is absolutely exhausting…

And while the Federal Election was supposed to happen on the same day as the Calgary Municipal - October 20th, 2025…

Carney has sent a letter to the Governor General to Dissolve Parliament and we’ll be seeing a federal election on April 28th.

Federal polling seems to have shifted towards a Liberal victory…but I honestly don’t believe that without a lot of smoke and mirrors, this could happen.

The previous 2021 election, if weren’t for that buffoon Erin O’Toole losing what should have been the easiest win for a Conservative Government, would have seen Trudeau dropped like a hot potato.

Only now…with Canada surviving the lockdown and pandemic measures, in a state of absolute poverty and generational debt…we’re supposed to believe that Mark Carney, who nobody actually knows, will be the savior of the Liberal Party and form government?

Fat Chance!

However…instead of running on their amazing success for Canadians in the last decade, because there isn’t a single metric showing anything but the absolute worst downturn for Canada and Canadians in the history of Canada and Canadians…Carney is working to make the election about Trump, the Trump Tariffs and who’d be best suited to deal with Trump.

Carney and the Liberals believe that Mark would do a better job over Poilievre and the Conservatives…only, Mark has been PM of Canada for 8 days before calling a snap election…has made a couple of trips overseas to meet with leaders of the European Union and hasn’t so much as called, texted, sent a memo or telegram, no smoke signals, back channel communications to anybody in the Trump Administration.

How does this indicate that he’d be best suited for the job of dealing with Trump when he’s been doing an absolutely amazing job at avoiding Trump altogether?

It doesn’t…

Further to this, Carney believes that by his meeting with the Euros, he can replace the United States as Canada’s largest trade partner…while, when Trump first threatened tariffs on Canada, Carney moved HQ for Brookfield Assets to New York…not to Paris or London.

How would a logistical impossibility in transport to the European Markets, cut down on Carbon Emissions?

It wouldn’t.

But…to keep Canada on track with this, Canadian Companies could just buy Carbon Credits to offset their greater pollution footprint…which, as well all know:

Is complete Bullshit.

Wouldn’t keep Canada competitive.

Would most likely finish cratering all Export Industry in Canada.

Addition to this…Trump Tariffs - with exception of Alberta - are 25% across the board…where as China is hammering Canada with up to 100% tariffs, smallest being 25%…and what has Carney done about this?

Let me guess…without doing a got damned thing…Carney is the best man to deal with Xi Jinping too, hey?

Now…this bolstering in Liberal confidence is coming from someplace and maybe, just maybe this has come from his copying of the Conservative Platform…

Axe the Tax…welp, Carney kind of did this, because running an election with this still in place, wouldn’t bode well. What you’ll notice, in addition to the timing of this removal of consumer based carbon tax is that the election will happen in Spring…when heating bills are already lowered by, welp…the Climate Changing - into spring like conditions. This will look like an even larger than appreciable reduction because you won’t pay as much tax on heating when you no longer require heating of your home.

The Reduction of Fuel Tax…will most likely be used to demonize O&G as being an instable business model for Albertans, which will bolster support for his bickering session with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on the Emissions Cap.

And because it’s not actually a removal of the tax - industries will still be hammered with this nonsense because they are the Largest Polluters, inflation is likely to not see much of a reduction, so Liberals will run with this trying to show that taxing doesn’t actually make life less affordable.

Removing the GST for New Home Purchases - for First Time Buyers - on Homes under $1 Million - that Poilievre introduced in October of last year.

Removing the increase on Capital Gains, which is currently being illegally administered as was never approved in the house.

And people will believe this.

Liberals, anyways.

A decade in preparation for an election of this magnitude will also play out in Carneys’ favor.

Owning Legacy Media and using this for Liberal Friendly Messaging; Shifting the voting tendency of provinces and communities through massive and unsustainable immigration and naturalization; Pushing conservative foreign investors and contributors - O&G sector out of Canada by having policies that aren’t favorable to the industry; while, Lining the pockets of the Liberal contributors and supporters in the Renewable Energy Grift; Purchasing votes from the indigenous communities under the guise of “Reconciliation”; Mass funding of the Rainbow Brigade; Pushing and funding the racist and misogynistic policies of DEI throughout Canada; Buying off municipalities with Housing Stimulus, that has only hampered housing starts; Championing removing policies that have driven Canadians into destitute, that they’d originally created for this exact reason. When you loosen the boot from the necks of your captures, they will show their appreciation…but this goes on to include: $10/Day Daycare, which some have been able to benefit from…unless they own a daycare. This policy has crippled the home based and even larger centres on Daycare because it’s unsustainable. Dental Care - where absolutely no statics have been shown for the Millions of Seniors who’ve apparently been able to get into a dentist; which is the same as, A lunch room program for children, which was never enough money to provide food for any duration and after spending millions on this program, still hasn’t actually provided a single lunch to a single child; “We’ve lifted Millions of Canadian Children out of Poverty”, they continue to scream, 2 million of them are lining up at food banks, 25% of Canadians are missing meals, 2 million of these being children, while 35% of Canadians are insolvent; Allowing crime to run rampant, scaring a lot of people into self-isolation and forcing them into watching Taxpayer funded and Liberal Friendly Media; Creating hostility in trade negotiations with our closest trade partner; and then, Starting their “Elbows Up” campaign, against Trump…which only exists in Toronto;

To name a few…

But here is where things go really off the rails to anybody who is paying attention…

Throughout the Liberal Leadership Convention - naming a new leader to the Liberal Party and De Facto Prime Minister - for 8 days of service with a full paycheque - and to gain some quick cash for an actual election…Liberals disqualified 2 candidates from the leadership race - Ruby Dhalla and Chandra Arya.

In addition to this, just to this…Frank Baylis, who stood ZERO chance of success, was one of the recipients of the fraudulent billions spent on Pandemic Relief through respirators that were never approved nor used in Canada and sold off as Scrap Metal.

Moving back to Chandra Arya…

Last Thursday, Chandra - who’d won his Liberal Seat in Nepean area of Ottawa, 3 times, announced that his Nomination for the Liberal Party had been REVOKED!

Where could they possibly find a candidate, on such short notice to replace a 3x Liberal Champion in this area??

Yep…Carney just announced his intention to run in Nepean…

With Chandra and Ruby having fundraised, kicking in a Minimum of $350K worth of donations just to be considered for the Leadership Race…

Chandra now punted from running…

Guess who will have access to the funds for their campaign?

Canada should have seen the largest party in Canadian History when Trudeau seen his final day as Prime Minister…but Canadians were unfortunately pessimistic about where things would be headed…

And now that we see an election that should have happened 2 years ago, on Trudeaus Promise following the 2021 election…

There isn’t so much as a sigh of relief.

Senate is jammed with Liberal Appointed Senators…where even a Conservative Super Majority would be hamstrung…but the worst part about this may still be Voter Apathy because like every election since 2015, Canadians already know that The Fix is In!

