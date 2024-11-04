In March of 2023, I’d attended a Shaun Newman Podcast event with a number of amazing guest speakers - one of them being Byron Christopher.

And while I’d never really paid a whole lot of attention to him previously…the information he covered in his unique storytelling format, was actually a little terrifying.

Some of what he was talking about was being surveilled, due to information and sources that he’d had - up to having been a team move in to an adjacent property for the sole purpose of monitoring him.

In addition to this…he’d also mentioned that 1:4 Canadians already have a CSIS file on them…for various reasons…and whether you believe him or not, I’ve personally seen some questionable things over the last couple of years to make me wonder if I’d made the list and already had my own folder set aside.

He’d also talked about our home telephones…mentioning that whether they are off or on the hook, they can be used as a listening device and this was made available for extreme situations…and whether he is correct about this tidbit of information…we are already surrounded by Smart Devices that have been found to be eavesdropping on our every conversation.

Take your smartphone, for instance…

Whether you are using android or apple…they are continuously monitoring your conversations, if for no other reason than to listen for their activation commands - “Hey Siri”, or “Hey Google”…in order to be your personal butler of information.

And from this, you must realize that while this information may be locked away on some server and out of reach to the general public…given digital hacking that we’ve also seen, may leave you to ponder when we may learn of hacks that have already happened or even attempted.

We’ve seen Smart TVs, Bluetooth Speakers, Security Cameras all hacked into…even your Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a potential target.

And in other information, we’ve learned that the Feds, who claimed that they would never track you through your mobile device, had done this exact thing during the lockdown stages of COVID.

It’s all rather troubling in that we’ve become so comfortable with electronic devices and communications that we can easily forget that these can be used as tools against us…

It’s even more troubling with Bill C-63, “the Online Harms Act”, having passed it’s first reading, especially since we’ve seen how quickly C-293 has been moved into Senate for it’s 2nd reading and approval - handing over more of our rights and freedoms, industry and resources to an entity that’s already proven it cannot be trusted - the WHO.

And in Bill C-63, like C-293…the people who have introduced these bills, also get to define the terms around their use.

C-293 - is that government can start to whittle away your rights and assume controls, at the THREAT of a pandemic…as in, no actual pandemic is required for them to enlist special powers that they’ve afforded themselves.

Past this…for the last 2 consecutive years, Monkey Pox has been deemed a Global Pandemic, despite the fact that it is specific to people who engage in unprotected sex, with multiple partners with Men who have Sex with other Men…

Does this fit the description of you and your family?

Because whether it does or does not, given that we’ve seen this Global Threat called 2x in 2 consecutive years…we’re more than likely to see it again Next Year.

C-63, the Online Harms Act - meant, in part, to have Hateful Speech and offenders removed from the internet is troubling because they get to decide what hate speech actually is…and given the looseness of the terminology and their current use of the terms misinformation and disinformation that were employed, for internet censorship, throughout the pandemic, on social media platforms, brings this into a wide realm of consequences where they can retroactively search for your hate speech and you can be charged on this alone.

Right now…some of these lunatics are trying to even criminalize “Residential School Denialism”…despite the fact that fat sweaty palms have been greased to investigate the supposed burial sites, with Millions of Dollars, and have never seen shovel hit earth…as in, there’s NO EVIDENCE that what they claim is true and even if they had dug up some bodies, NO EVIDENCE of any nefarity at play.

And NOW…the Feds are mobilizing through the RCMP to start a DRAGNET, to trap violent extremists:

Where of course you’ll notice a picture of some rando white kid wearing a red wrist band and black glove, a poster in the background calling for “Free Speech”, that was dated back to 2017…instead of the New Canadians who’ve been marching Canadian Streets for the last year, threatening people in shopping malls, Jewish Synagogues, schools, hospitals and extended healthcare facilities…who’ve been deemed terrorists and have amped up to calling for the “Death of Canada”.

Where we now also see, India having a war on Canadian Soil with the Khalistan (a known terrorist group) and the Canadian Hindu communities…where the Khalistanians have waged war by attacking the Hindus during Diwali - a major religious festival.

Where in relation…the Freedom Convoy, made up of Canadians…met up with Stompy Horses, armed military and federal police…for an actual peaceful protest that seen Crime Drop, in Ottawa, during the protest of actual Canadian issues around the infringement of liberties afforded by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

As in…Canadians were deemed terrorists, had property and bank accounts seized, threatened with if not arrested for…waving Canadian Flags, having BBQ’s, dancing in the streets in unity…

Where actual Terrorists - as defined by the Government of Canada…are actually supported by the federal police force - Canadas RCMP.

Listen to how India Today - Reporter Shiv Aroor’s describes the RCMP and the situation happening in Canada:

You see…

When Trudeau tried to extort money out of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg him to go fuck himself…

And when Elon Musk bought Twitter - rebranding it to X - and allowing Speech Free from Censorship (with some caveats), the Liberals know that they’ll be pushing a rope up a hill when they try and change the online narrative for next year - during the federal election cycle…

So…under the guise of reducing Hateful Speech online, disguised as a bill to “Protect Children”, where laws already exist - with the introduction of Bill C-63, and with the new mandate of the RCMP - on their own definition of what constitutes “Violent Extremism”, where it will extend past what is posted online:

Where the current Parliament is shut down because the Liberals refuse to hand over documents regarding bilking Canadians out of $600 Million Tax dollars in their Green Slush Fund Scandal;

Where the RCMP stopped their investigation into the Jody Wilson-Raybould, SNC Lavalin Affair;

Where the RCMP refused to investigate crimes committed against Canadians during the scamdemic;

Where Canadians are punished by the federal police force;

When Actual Terrorists are more entitled to their violent protests because of “Freedom of Expression”;

Where the Feds are importing unvetted and potential Terrorists, into the country;

Where the Feds have put them on the payroll, watching Border Security;

Where they are defending Terrorists in conflicts;

Where Canadians have been arrested and will spend 6 years in prison on misdemeanors;

And Defined Terrorists are allowed to threaten the “Death of Canada”;

When the country has seen the highest crimes committed by unvetted masses of immigrants that we support through taxes for their housing and food;

We’re going to see a Federal Dragnet by the Federal Police Force…where if we speak out of turn and no true definitions of what Hate Speech actually is, and through a lack of evidence, as in the “Residential School Denialism”, we will be;

Monitored on and offline;

Need to be wary of conversations with new friends in our communities, should the be RCMP;

Forced into ankle monitors, if they believe that we might say a second hateful thing online;

Face financial ruin through lawsuits where the accuser can remain anonymous;

Financial Penalties for crimes that may not have actually happened; and

Arrested with terms up to lifetime imprisonment;

All of which rules are being implemented and will be applied throughout a Federal Campaign into an election year, where we’ve seen a coalition government give away our rights and freedoms to the World Health Organization, are the most corrupted government in the History of Canada, who spend $1.5 Billion of our hard earned money to sway you with legacy media, committed crimes against humanity, subverted democracy, refuse to allow full investigations, refuse to name traitors in our current government, refuse to cooperate with investigations into the crimes they’ve allegedly committed…where they currently stand ZERO chance of reelection.

It’s all quite terrifying, isn’t it?

