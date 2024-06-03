Today…the Liberals rehashed an old way to get more Non-Skilled immigrants into Canada and offer them permanent residency…ie, fast-tracking more Liberal Voters.

This is just a, [wink, wink], pilot program though…

And what’s the most upsetting part of this…they will be granted Permanent Residence (PR) on ARRIVAL into Canada.

Caregivers…

With exception of speaking one of the 2 primary languages of Canada…barely any educational background…ZERO Specific or Specialized Training…all they need is somebody who can’t find $10 Daycare for their children, through the other failed Liberal program and upon arrival in Canada, will receive permanent residency.

This is completely insane!

And for more than a couple of really large reasons…first of all being, there are already millions of unemployed immigrants that can already fill these positions, instead of staying in hotels and eating at the taxpayer cost of $224/day…

The biggest of issues that I actually notice, immediately from this release is that there is NO SECURITY BACKGROUND CHECKS as a part of the requirement.

Now…we already see this with foreign students being let into Canada, with no Criminal Background Checks. They apply to sham schools that only exist online…they come, without ever intending to take a single class…working towards a fast track to migrating their families into the country…and what we see is record levels of criminality being let into the country, completely unchecked.

And from this…we already have some of these foreign students protesting with their demands for longer stays in Canada, because…REASONS!

From when I was working in international staffing…immigration of actual skilled and trained professionals to work in positions where Canada was lacking…the rules to get immigrants into the country seemingly tried to make it more of a benefit for Canadians and actually set bar that New Arrivals would need to meet, in order to be allowed to stay.

Speaking a primary language, of course.

Requiring them to work at the place that sponsored them or employed them for 2 years before they could apply for PR.

Requiring a minimum bank account for their stay, to help support their own living expenses…

Verification of Credentials…

And of course, a Criminal Record Background Check!

All of these were put in place to find people who genuinely wanted to come to Canada to set up a life for themselves and their families. I predominantly worked with Long-Term Care homes, in Eastern Canada - to get Nurses into the country to help fill a wide gap - Pre-COVID - where Canada was in desperate need…but also worked to fill some positions in remote regions of BC, where pickings were slim and requirements were very specific. The 2 year requirement at a single place of employment, was an incentive for them to stay at a job that may have assisted their landing and settling into Canada, instead of flipping between jobs or being poached for an additional 50 cents per hour.

What the New Pilot program does is take people with a minimum grade 12 education, that may have babysat as a child and gives them permanent residency immediately.

For all intents and purposes…they could arrive, collect their PR Status, sleep overnight with a family and then disappear into the wind…doing, who the hell knows what.

There is also a very real and distinct possibility that we could be ushering in pedophiles, with thin credentials…into the homes of Canadian Families.

Of that this program will be used by people who’ve already been granted PR or have been naturalized, to get family members fast tracked into Canada, under the guise of requiring them to care of children or elderly - while they, again, HAVE ZERO ACTUAL TRAINING!

By way of demographics, we already know the political tendencies of the immigration factor into Canada and what fast-tracking does for shifting the political leanings in “Diverse” communities.

We already know what the intent is…

This is just simply the absolute most irresponsible way of doing it.

