Due to some family obligations and while still continuing on with my campaigning…I’m a little tardy in getting my events schedule sent out - despite the fact that I’ve had it up on my website - HERE - for over a week now.
That said…the first event I will be attending will be this evening - Monday, September 15th, 7PM - as a part of the ACT NOW panel of candidates for City Council and School Board Trustee.
You can still RSVP and get more details for this →HERE.
Following this, will be tomorrow - Tuesday September 16th, 7PM - at the Thorncliffe-Greenview - Ward 4 Candidate Forum, at the Thorncliffe-Greenview Community Centre.
You can find out more about this event - HERE
And then, last on the list - for this week - I will be one of the 70 guest speakers at the WeUnify Conference at the BMO Centre, which is taking place on September 18-21.
This event will be jam packed with amazing speakers and I’m proud to have been included on the roster - speaking on Saturday, September 20th.
You can find out more about the event - HERE
Pick up your tickets - HERE
I would imagine that there may be a few adds and will do my best to keep you updated, with a little more time…
And then I’m thinking of a Watch Party for Election Night.
Send me an email or comment if you’d be interested in attending…I haven’t picked a venue yet, but will see what interest is like and maybe have a registration page set up for a more accurate headcount.
Hope to see you out at an event…or while I’m out on the campaign trail.
Good luck Sheldon, Calgary needs you! I'm in Ontario but I'll cross my fingers for you!
Not in town unfortunately Sheldon. It's been a long time coming. Best of best luck. Cliff