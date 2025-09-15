Due to some family obligations and while still continuing on with my campaigning…I’m a little tardy in getting my events schedule sent out - despite the fact that I’ve had it up on my website - HERE - for over a week now.

That said…the first event I will be attending will be this evening - Monday, September 15th, 7PM - as a part of the ACT NOW panel of candidates for City Council and School Board Trustee.

You can still RSVP and get more details for this →HERE.

Following this, will be tomorrow - Tuesday September 16th, 7PM - at the Thorncliffe-Greenview - Ward 4 Candidate Forum, at the Thorncliffe-Greenview Community Centre.

You can find out more about this event - HERE

And then, last on the list - for this week - I will be one of the 70 guest speakers at the WeUnify Conference at the BMO Centre, which is taking place on September 18-21.

This event will be jam packed with amazing speakers and I’m proud to have been included on the roster - speaking on Saturday, September 20th.

You can find out more about the event - HERE

Pick up your tickets - HERE

I would imagine that there may be a few adds and will do my best to keep you updated, with a little more time…

And then I’m thinking of a Watch Party for Election Night.

Send me an email or comment if you’d be interested in attending…I haven’t picked a venue yet, but will see what interest is like and maybe have a registration page set up for a more accurate headcount.

Hope to see you out at an event…or while I’m out on the campaign trail.

