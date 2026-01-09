The Winnipeg Sun recently published an opinion piece suggesting that “intelligent investment” could help rein in Manitoba’s massive and persistent deficit. It’s a comforting theory, but completely detached from reality.

Manitoba remains the most heavily subsidized province in Canada on a per capita basis, receiving over $5 billion in federal equalization payments for 2026-27 (over $3,000 per person). Yet even with this massive taxpayer-funded lifeline - accounting for almost a fifth of provincial revenues - the NDP government still can’t deliver a balanced budget.

Deficits have persisted for years, with rare exceptions stretching back to 2009.

Yes…the NDP only took helm of the Province in 2023 and while we could blame some of this failure on a Conservative Provincial Government, prior to Wab - it was a Progressive Conservative Government - as in - Liberal Lite, as in - No distinguishable difference from NDP.

The NDP playbook is the same…promise everything, deliver nothing, spend more money and blame the other guy…

Not unlike the Liberals - still blaming Harper for a decade of Liberal Federal Failure - but with Union backing and financial support.

And, Manitoba isn’t an outlier in this...

To see the endgame of this approach, look no further than British Columbia under Premier David Eby’s NDP. What began as ideological experiments has devolved into a full-blown crisis of governance.

BC’s NDP has quietly eroded one of the foundational pillars of any functioning economy - secure property rights. Under the nonsensical banner of “reconciliation,” the Eby government has pursued agreements and court outcomes that create overlapping claims, regulatory gridlock, and uncertainty.

Recent court decisions, including rulings on Aboriginal title affecting areas like Richmond, have sparked widespread concern among homeowners and businesses. Properties face potential defects in title, endless litigation, and difficulty securing financing or sales.

Despite Eby promising to “go to the wall” to protect private property, the damage is done and there is no action following - this is mere lip-service.

Investment is fleeing, projects are stalling, banks and lenders are tightening up on mortgages - if even allowing them - because no one can confidently say who truly controls the land.

Layer on the NDP’s harm-reduction social policies - safe supply programs, decriminalized drug possession, expanded safe injection sites, and even vending machines for drug paraphernalia - and the results are devastating. Overdoses have surged, addiction is increasingly normalized, and preventable deaths continue despite official claims of success.

And now…for Crime.

2 days ago, London Drugs announced the permanent closure of its Woodward’s location in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, citing years of rampant theft, violence, vandalism, and tens of millions in losses. This isn’t an isolated incident…retailers are abandoning urban cores as repeat offenders face minimal consequences in a justice system prioritizing ideology over safety.

Compared to BC’s toxic mix of lawlessness, eroding property rights, and capital flight, Manitoba seems like a petting zoo.

As for Alberta…

Albertans should take note, Naheed Nenshi’s NDP is operating from the identical blueprint - it’s the same Notley used as previous Premier of the Province - in racking up $75 Billion in debt in a single term.

And then, add in their ideology…

The party opposes parental rights in education, supports sterilization and mutilation for children, backs gender ideology policies allowing boys in girls’ sports and facilities and defends explicit LGBTQ+ materials in elementary schools.

Rainbows for everyone!

Flags painted on crosswalks, hung in schools, at the Alberta Legislature grounds - and throughout the province - even forcing a vote to remove them in Westlock and then Barrhead Alberta. Nobody voted to lay this down on the streets, but they needed a vote to remove it.

As for their affiliation with the Unions…it’s hard to forget Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan ran for leadership of the NDP and has been actively working to topple the UCP government under Premier Danielle Smith - through their 170,000+ members and recall legislation.

The scariest part of all of this is that Public Service Unions are all united under the AFL - meaning, they can continue to sabotage public services in their attempts to try and force an early provincial election, stoking anger and fear.



The assault on Albertans through Union failures in one of their primary roles - collective bargaining - has impacted schools throughout the province. From the CUPE - Support Workers (custodial staff) and then the ATA, last summer - shutting down schools for a few weeks left parents scrambling.

What made this even more egregious was that the ATA and teachers weaponized children, when they were forced Back-To-Work - through the NWC, by sending out emails and messages to their students.

And this…“The UCP is stealing our rights”, they screeched, “when will they come for yours?”

Extend this - as a part of the rolling strikes that Gil McGowan promised into the AUPE strike…this was solved before a single picketer hit the streets - but all the same shenanigans and because the Premier and UCP were so effective at dealing with this…

We’re now seeing the same people calling for More Power by demanding a State of (Healthcare) Emergency. This worked out swimmingly for them during CONVID and because their current efforts on recalls are coming up hugely short - they need a bigger soapbox to screech their messaging and stoke More Fear into Albertans.

They’ve tried this with the Measles - stating that the Premier is catering to the Anti-Vaxxers, despite almost 3/4rds of the cases being well above childhood immunization.

They’ve tried this with Albertans now having to pay for the CONVID Jabs - and are still stoking these fires, throughout this current respiratory virus season…



They’ve even used their Triage Failure before Christmas - resulting in 3 deaths at the Grey Nuns, in Edmonton - blaming the Provincial Government.

Welp…Triage is literally assigning urgency to patients in a Hospital or Emergency Room - meaning that if people died…they weren’t prioritized properly. They fucked up, people died and now they want to blame the UCP for this.

Nope!

Sadly, municipal decay is following the same pattern in Redmonton…snow plows are getting stranded because of their delays, garbage isn’t being collected in some areas - due to the failure in snow removal, meanwhile…taxes are on the rise other services will surely decline and Edmontonians face aggressive densification without quality-of-life improvements, all under left-leaning councils sharing the NDP worldview.

Which doesn’t even talk about the abysmal performance of ANDP Party Leader - Naheed Nenshi and the collapsing water main in Calgary - or his other catastrophic failures as Mayor.

Despite their success at failure, with everything they touch turning into shit…one thing you have to hand to them…they excel at fear-based campaigning:

They accuse the UCP of stripping rights via the Notwithstanding Clause (used to keep teachers working and protect children);

Blame conservatives for measles outbreaks (despite most cases in unvaccinated adults);

Paint Premier Smith as a separatist (while her message is still “A Sovereign Alberta in a United Canada ).

They decry “two-tier” healthcare, while failing at healthcare; and,

Blame the UCP for not generating jobs and employment opportunities - ignoring Alberta as the province that created the most amount of jobs, in Canada, throughout 2025.

But, where the facts are inconvenient - fear works and as long as it does, they’ll keep using it.

From Manitoba’s endless deficits fueled by equalization dependency, to BC’s collapse of property rights, public safety, and economic confidence, to Alberta’s institutional breakdowns driven by union control and ideological priorities, the NDP doesn’t govern…

It promises everything, delivers nothing, spends more money and blames the other guy…

Costs rise, services erode, and accountability evaporates. When reality bites, the response is always more spending, more fearmongering, and more finger-pointing.

The real question isn’t if the NDP will fail again…it’s how much destruction can we all endure before saying, “Enough is Enough!”

Happy Friday, Yo!

