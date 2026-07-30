If you cannot trust the referee, you will never trust the score.



Are there inconsistencies with Elections Alberta and the Third Party Advertisers coming into the October 19th Election?



Yes. And we're not the only ones asking.

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Transcripts:

Rules For Thee

If you cannot trust the referee, you will never trust the score. A season of unanswered questions about Elections Alberta’s consistency, from a zero-dollar financial disclosure to a campaign that isn’t registered at all, arriving months before 45 million ballots get counted entirely by hand.

If you cannot trust the referee, you will never trust the score.

Democracy doesn’t require everyone to agree. It doesn’t require everyone to like the outcome. It doesn’t even require everyone to trust the politicians asking for their vote. But it does require something much more important. The institution standing between those politicians, and the ballot box.

Because governments change. Political parties rise and fall. Campaigns begin. Campaigns end. The referee remains. That referee, in Alberta, is Elections Alberta.

Its job isn’t simply to count ballots. Its job is to convince everybody in the province that the same rules apply to everyone. Because democracy isn’t measured by whether the winning side celebrates. It’s measured by whether everybody can accept the result. That acceptance begins long before Election Day. It begins with confidence. And confidence is becoming one of Alberta’s most valuable democratic resources.

Because Alberta isn’t approaching an ordinary vote. This referendum exists because many Albertans already believe something in Canada’s democratic system isn’t working. Some believe their voices carry less influence in federal elections than voters in Canada’s most populous provinces. Others point to decades of federal decisions that Alberta overwhelmingly opposed, yet saw implemented anyway. Whether someone agrees with those conclusions, or rejects them entirely, almost doesn’t matter. The belief itself has become politically significant.

For many Albertans, confidence in democratic institutions has already been weakened. That doesn’t mean democracy has failed. It doesn’t mean elections are illegitimate. But it does mean every institution responsible for protecting public confidence carries a heavier burden than it otherwise would.

Which brings us to Elections Alberta. Because whatever someone believes about Ottawa, whatever someone believes about separation, whatever someone believes about the future of this province, every Albertan deserves to believe that when they walk into a voting station, everyone is playing under exactly the same rules. That is the standard. Not perfection. Consistency.

And over the past several months, that consistency has increasingly been called into question. Question after question have emerged where many Albertans have struggled to understand why similar situations appear to receive different treatment.

This is where the Big Picture begins.

Let’s start with one example. There is a building in Edmonton with a large sign across the front. Forever Canadian Campaign Office. The word campaign isn’t hidden. It’s the first thing people see.

The organization had already collected hundreds of thousands of signatures connected to Alberta’s referendum. It organized rallies. Travelled across the province. Advertised. Raised money. Accepted donations. And during the petition campaign, it submitted the financial disclosure documents required of it.

But once the referendum was actually called, and its question was placed on the ballot, that transparency stopped.

Forever Canadian began its referendum campaign in May without re-registering as a third party advertiser. It has since appeared on Elections Alberta’s registry as a registered referendum third party advertiser. But the financial disclosure attached to that registration shows nothing. No contributions. Zero. No donors. None.

No explanation for the offices, the rallies, the travel, the advertising, or the campaign infrastructure Albertans can see with their own eyes. The organization disclosed its finances while collecting signatures to put the question before Albertans. Now that the question is actually before them, it isn’t.

On that same registry, registered on that exact same day, June 8, sits Alberta Radio Show, hosted by Jason LaFace, a First Nations broadcaster, and by his own show’s framing, a voice on the pro separation side of this debate. His disclosure reports $4,173.76. Reported. On the record. Exactly as the law requires. Two groups, same registry, same registration date, opposite sides of the referendum question, and one very different number.

Now, that zero dollar figure doesn’t establish wrongdoing on its own. There may be entirely lawful explanations.

But possibilities don’t restore confidence. Because the question many Albertans are asking isn’t whether lawyers can explain the legislation. They’re asking whether the system they’re watching makes sense. If an organization looks like a campaign, operates like a campaign, raises money like a campaign, advertises like a campaign, travels the province like a campaign, and even places the word campaign across the front of its office, at what point should Albertans know who is paying for it?

And it isn’t only Albertans asking. On July 24, Premier Danielle Smith raised the same question herself. Her words. Forever Canadian is the one I see the most signs up, and for some reason, the elections officials have said that they don’t have to disclose where they’re getting their money from. She said the lack of disclosure, and the absence of any spending limit, surprised her.

Thomas Lukaszuk’s response was not measured. I find those comments despicable, there’s no other way to say it, he said, adding that the Premier wants to fan that flame for her own political gain. He also said this. If Elections Alberta was to be of the opinion that we should be filing, we would gladly file.

Rebel News decided to test exactly that. On July 23, they filed a formal legal complaint with Elections Alberta. 241 pages. A 5 page demand letter, a 10 page legal complaint, and 226 pages of supporting evidence. Their case points to something concrete. Elections Alberta has already fined other groups for exactly this kind of violation, Take Back Alberta among them, penalties ranging from $4,500 to $27,000, some referred to Crown Debt Collection, at least one to the Crown Prosecution Service. Rebel News gave Elections Alberta 30 days to open an investigation. If nothing happens, they say they’ll seek judicial review, in the Court of King’s Bench.

That’s not simply a question about Forever Canadian anymore. It’s a question about Elections Alberta. Because the public expects the referee to apply the same standards to everyone.

Consider another example.

The Assembly of Treaty Chiefs has publicly supported an initiative known as Rock the Vote, led by Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi of Treaty 8. Its organizers have stated they intend to encourage Albertans to reject separation. In Mercredi’s own words, to a national broadcaster, the goal is to tip the scales against the separatist movement. That is a political objective. Whether someone agrees with that objective, or opposes it, isn’t the issue. The issue is consistency.

Albertans searching Elections Alberta’s public registry will find dozens of referendum advertisers. Forever Canadian. Alberta Radio Show. Many others. But they will not find Rock the Vote. Not Treaty 8. Not the Assembly of Treaty Chiefs.

That doesn’t automatically mean anyone has violated Alberta law. There may be exemptions. There may be legal distinctions. There may be thresholds that have not yet been met. But once again, Albertans see activity that appears political. Then they receive explanations that appear technical. And every time that happens, confidence erodes a little more.

That is the pattern. Not proven corruption. Not proven conspiracy. A growing number of questions, met with answers that many Albertans struggle to reconcile with what they’re seeing in front of them. And that’s becoming Elections Alberta’s greatest challenge. Not simply enforcing election law. But convincing Albertans that the law is being enforced consistently, regardless of who’s standing on which side of the debate. Because once confidence in the referee begins to weaken, everything that follows becomes harder to believe.

Everything we’ve talked about so far happens before a single ballot is cast. Before a voting station opens. Before an election worker unfolds the first ballot. Before a single mark is counted.

And that’s important. Because confidence in an election doesn’t begin on Election Day. It begins months earlier. It begins when Albertans decide whether they believe the process itself deserves their trust. That’s why the next decision matters so much.

When Alberta goes to the polls this October, voters won’t simply answer one question. They’ll answer 10. Roughly 45 million individual votes will have to be counted. Every one of them by hand. No electronic tabulators. No automated count. Just people. Thousands of them.

The province introduced hand counting to strengthen public confidence. Not because evidence demonstrated electronic tabulators had failed. The minister responsible acknowledged there was no evidence supporting that conclusion. The change was made because confidence mattered. And in principle, that’s understandable. If people don’t trust the system, restoring trust should matter.

But confidence in democracy doesn’t begin when the ballots are counted. It begins when Albertans believe everyone entered the election under the same rules. Because once that confidence begins to weaken, every part of the election becomes more difficult. Every delayed reporting station. Every recount. Every disputed ballot. Every revised total. Every explanation. Every procedural decision. Will now be examined by people who may already be questioning the institution making those decisions. Not necessarily because anything improper occurred. But because confidence is cumulative. It takes years to build. And only moments to begin losing.

That’s the challenge Elections Alberta now faces. Not simply conducting a referendum. Conducting one at a moment when many Albertans already question democratic institutions more broadly.

For many Albertans, this referendum didn’t appear out of nowhere. It exists because they believe Alberta’s voice has not carried the influence they believe it should within Canada’s federation. Some point to decades of federal policies they opposed. Others point to election outcomes that are effectively decided before ballots are counted across much of Western Canada. Others reject that conclusion entirely. Reasonable people disagree. That’s how democracies work.

But everyone should be able to agree on one thing. Whatever confidence has been lost federally, should not be lost provincially. If Albertans arrive at this referendum believing Elections Alberta has applied the rules consistently, then confidence can grow, regardless of whether someone votes yes, or no. But if Albertans leave believing similar organizations were treated differently, that disclosure rules depended on who was asking, or that enforcement changed depending on the organization involved, then every discussion about the count becomes secondary. Because the argument will no longer be about arithmetic. It will be about legitimacy.

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Here’s the Big Picture.

This isn’t an argument that Alberta’s referendum is illegitimate. There is no evidence before us that it is. This isn’t an argument that Forever Canadian violated election law. Nor is it an argument that Rock the Vote acted unlawfully. And it isn’t an argument that hand counted ballots cannot produce an accurate result. They can.

This is an argument about confidence. The one thing every democratic institution depends upon. Albertans don’t have to agree on separation. They don’t have to agree on the government. They don’t have to agree on the Constitution. But they do have to believe that the institution responsible for administering this referendum has one standard. One rulebook. Applied equally to everyone. Because that’s what makes democracy work. Not unanimous agreement. Equal treatment.

And notice, tonight, that this show isn’t the only one asking. The Premier of this province looked at the same zero dollar disclosure we did, and asked the same question. Rebel News looked at it, and filed 241 pages over it. Alberta Radio Show, a First Nations broadcaster on the pro separation side of this fight, proved the rules can be followed without complaint, by anyone, regardless of which side they’re on. When that many different voices, pointing in that many different directions, all land on the same question, that isn’t noise. That’s a pattern Elections Alberta needs to answer, not wait out.

The province changed how ballots would be counted because it believed confidence in the count mattered. But confidence in the count begins long before the first ballot is unfolded. It begins when Albertans believe Elections Alberta has been a fair and impartial referee from the very beginning. Every registration. Every disclosure. Every complaint. Every investigation. Every ruling. Every public explanation. Either strengthens that confidence, or weakens it.

That is why this referendum matters beyond the question of separation itself. The outcome will decide one political question. But the process will answer another. Whether Albertans still believe their democratic institutions deserve their confidence. Because once public confidence disappears, no recount can restore it. No machine can manufacture it. No hand count can recreate it. Trust has already been lost.

And institutions that lose public trust rarely lose it because of one dramatic event. They lose it one unanswered question at a time. One unexplained exception at a time. One appearance of unequal treatment at a time.

Elections Alberta still has time to strengthen that confidence. It still has time to demonstrate that every organization, every campaign, every participant, will be held to exactly the same standard. Because that is what Albertans need most heading into October. Not simply an accurate count. A trusted process.

Because democracy isn’t ultimately measured by how confidently the winners celebrate. It’s measured by whether everybody still believes the referee called a fair game.

And now, you see the Big Picture.