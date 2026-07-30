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Trevor Marr's avatar
Trevor Marr
21h

Carney and Trudeau failed Canada - #Canada, All taxpayers need to have a voice, a choice and respect from the Government in how our tax money is used.

It is my wish that my tax contributions go towards the benefit of the country and the citizens of Canada, first, I did not vote for #debt.

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Trevor Marr's avatar
Trevor Marr
20h

There is no way that Naheed Nenshi will win to be the premier of Alberta. If he is elected, God help us all.

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