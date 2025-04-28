Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Camilla's avatar
Camilla
3h

Wish we could but we are committed to showing up at our local candidate's event as we volunteered for him. Go blue!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric Randall Evans's avatar
Eric Randall Evans
2h

I am in, please send me that link. I am not interested in watching the biased CBC, CTV or Global !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture