Without a doubt, during the respiratory virus season we see additional strains on the failing healthcare models of Canada and Alberta is no exception.

And in fact, we are seeing the hospitals hit harder than have the past 4 years of currently posted data. They’ve left 2020 off of this, most likely for the reason that, if you remember, influenza vanished during the 2020 season and even through 2022 - wasn’t that big of a thing.

Apparently…the New Variant of influenza that’s seemingly pressuring the healthcare system - Subclade K - has 7 new mutations, which cause the new flu jabs to be completely ineffective…and over the next 6 months, we may come to learn that like the flu jab from last year, it increased your chances of contracting influenza - the thing it was supposed to protect you from.

Over the last decade…I haven’t seen any report that gives the Flu Shot much greater than a 50:50 shot at improving your odds…which is the same as flipping a coin and guessing if it will land ‘heads’ or ‘tails’.

Modern Medicine is at best, a coin toss!

At worst - as per a medical study posted on the influenza shot from last year - it gave you a 26% GREATER risk of you getting influenza.

December 22, 2025 - a story went viral from the Grey Nuns hospital in Edmonton, where a 44 year old man died after waiting 8 hours in emergency…thing is, he was only 1 of 3 people that died waiting for emergency on this same night.

Absolutely tragic, that this is the state of our healthcare system.

Moving on…

It’s now due to the additional strain on hospitals that we see doctors and ‘the experts’, hopping back on their soapboxes, bullhorn in hand, screaming for the province to call for a State of Emergency - due to a bed shortage in the hospitals.

If you remember correctly…the last time this was done, Alberta Health Services - under AHS CEO - Verna Yiu and CMoH - Deena Hinshaw, threw away the pandemic handbook and flew by the seats of their pants.

I mean, it wasn’t just them…

But these “experts” were just making shit up and could force compliance.

They:

Shut down gyms and churches - leaving fast food chains, liquor stores and ripper bars open;

Closed schools, outdoor playgrounds and skating rinks;

Forced people into masks that don’t work; while,

Having businesses limit capacity, paste arrows on the floors to keep the herds of sheeple moving in the same direction and recommended 6’ bubbles for social distancing.

Decided what businesses were essential and closed down everything else;

Restricted you from visiting your aging or ill parents in long-term care.

None of which was backed by any science…all of which was counter productive and caused irreparable damage to children, families, communities, business and the economy.

All while they choreographed dance videos in empty hallways of hospitals.

It was all bullshit!

But now…they want to do this all over again.

Welp…How’s bout NO!

I have zero confidence that another State of Emergency would help anyone. I am not concerned about “Super-Subclade K” because I possess a remarkably effective immune system.

I will not wear another surgical mask.

I will not bathe my hands in toxic chemicals every twelve feet.

I will not line up for another jab.

And I will absolutely not shove a sponge into my brain for a test with a reported 95% false-positive rate.

None of it.

Because…fuck them!

And…to be honest, it’s not that I lack compassion for those who have been duped this far and for this long by our Pharma-Driven Health Care System…

It’s because there are no benefits, meaning there is no point!

Ya know something…

In addition to all of this, I have to wonder how much of this too, is politically driven.

There are a lot of moving pieces in Alberta right now on the political side of things…and the Union Based Establishment and Nenshi Led NDP is already embroiled in actions to overthrow the government.

Gil McGowan is behind and supporting the recall campaigns against UCP MLAs, he’s admitted this several times over, in addition to public postings on the AFL website, showing collusion.

How’s that all working out for them?

Not well.

The recall effort against Demetrios Nicolaides has less than two weeks left and is short by roughly 10,000 signatures. These campaigns are on life support—and they know it.

They need something—anything—to re-energize a base that frankly doesn’t care about union grievances or overturning the best-performing premier in Canada.

So here we are.

They rail against “two-tier healthcare,” hoping you’ll forget you already rely on private dentists, physiotherapists, massage therapists, and chiropractors—without catastrophic wait times.

They sneer at “anti-vaxxers,” who were right then and remain unmoved now.

Their credibility is in tatters, and they know it.

And - perhaps most inconvenient of all - hybrid work ends February 1, 2026.

That’s right. Public servants are being Forced Back to the office full-time. No more working from Starbucks, bed or in your pajamas, bitches.

Funny how hybrid work only existed because of the last State of Emergency, isn’t it?

So let’s wrap this all up...

Anti-government, anti-UCP unions - failing to recall MLAs, furious about returning to the office, and losing public support - have found their next ideological panic.

Hospitals under strain.

Experts demanding emergency powers.

Unions demanding control.

Different crises.

Same playbook.

And Albertans are supposed to fall for it again?

Not this time.