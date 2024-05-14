So…the Edmonton Event that we’ve scheduled for tomorrow, 6pm and on, is absolutely still a 100% green light.

There are going to be some amazing folks there that you’ll have the opportunity to meet and I absolutely want to make sure to meet with you when I’m there…

OVER and ABOVE this, I want to get a picture with you…but I’m terrible at remembering to do this and after a few tasty beverages…a lot lax…so, I’m counting on YOU to remind me!

In addition to this…and because we have a lot of folk joining and a lot of personalities coming down…I may not know you or recognize you or even realize that you’ve come down to meet me specifically…this happens.

It happened in Calgary, where I had no idea who showed up to see who…and if people didn’t recognize me, typically only mixed and mingled and actually missed personally meeting with some long time followers. It sucks…because if you are taking some time out to come hang and we never get to meet, I’ve truly missed out.

This is bound to happen with some that show…I’ll apologize in advance.

But…at the same time, you will still meet some great people and have an amazing time!

The Event starts at 6…I’m bringing Name Tags, because this was definitely a beneficial add to the last round and if you see somebody that you’ve never met, or don’t recognize them by their appearance, you’ve got a chance to figure out who they are.

MAKE CONNECTIONS while you are there.

This is YOUR community and these are YOUR friends as well. Don’t let the opportunity slip you by!

There are NO TICKETS required and NO Entrance Fee…you are not limited to your time there, with exception of the regular serving hours of the establishment.

Typically speaking, there will be a mandatory 18% gratuity due to this being a large group…and we’re going to make sure to do our damnedest to be on best behavior (perhaps me, not so much) and take care of those who are taking care of us.

More bees with honey, and all of that.

Wednesday - May 15th, 2024

Local Pub and Eatery - 11228 JASPER AVE NW, EDMONTON, AB, T5K 2V2

6 PM until it closes.

I look forward to seeing you there!

Leave a comment