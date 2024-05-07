Some of you were able to make it out for a beverage or 2 in Calgary, when we’d all gone down to ‘The Garage’, in Eau Claire Market…and had an amazing evening.

In fact, we’d all had such a great evening that we’d try to do these more often…and try to do some other cities to meet up with a lot more freedom loving patriots…so, we booked an event in Edmonton.

I’d meant to have the details out sooner…but with the Hacking thing going on…some possible nefarity that followed the Calgary Event…and with personal and financial safety at risk….I had to really ponder if I was going to be attending this.

And…welp…figured that at this point, the only thing I have left to lose is missing out on a good time so, will be heading up north for Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 and meeting with a long list of friends!

In attendance, names that you may know…

Andy Lee - Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur -

Tamara Lich - who needs no further introduction!

Martin Belanger - Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker

Eva Chipiuk - Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM

Tariq Elnaga - (still not confirmed but will be trying to make the event.

@Vitamin Dee - Vitamin Dee

MLA Eric Bouchard - with a hand full of other Conservative MLAs who’ve already agreed to join.

We’re all going to be meeting up for a Beverage - round about 6:00 PM and taking over Local Public Eatery on Jasper Ave: 11228 Jasper Ave.

If you live in Edmonton or surrounding, could use a night out…and want to be in some AMAZING Company…come out and join!

Please reply in the comments if you are able to make it and haven’t already RSVP’d on Twitter/X…I want to make sure we keep inside of capacity and know who to look for!

See you there!

