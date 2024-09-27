Having lived in the community for over 30 years and seeing the oranging of our municipality and province, with a seemingly quiet Constituency Association since Prasad Panda lost his bid for reelection last year…

It was an exciting time at the Edgemont AGM, last night!

The event was held at the Empire Banquet Hall, in NE Calgary…seating looked to accommodate =600 and though wasn’t completely filled, it was a pretty packed event - (above pic prior to mass seating) - seeing my best guess at 350-400 people.

A 10 Month fear and smear campaign - funded by the unions - turned some 13 seats in the last provincial election - Prasad Panda losing his seat by less than 300 votes:

But Prasad is now back and seems in it, to win it…

A year of relative silence from the CA, hosting few events seems to have riled up the NW. From what I am told, Edgemont is now the 2nd largest community by Active UCP Memberships in the province, a lot of those showing up to support Prasad in his new bid to run as President of the CA.

Congrats Prasad and to new CFO - Jun Lin.

There were also 67 people who’d also signed up to fill the additional 27 seats on the board, myself included and while I’m still not sure of how I made out, I’m happy to help support in any way that I can.

THIS is the type of activity that our Province needs from our People.

Show up in Masses…

Sign up for a seat on the board…

Be there to support those who are working to keep Alberta Proudly Conservative.

And best of all…get to know some of the people in your community.

You can visit the UCP Website to see notice of the up and coming CA AGMs and I’d encourage you to get in on the action →Link

