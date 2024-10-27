This is going to be AWESOME!

For the introductory on the content inside of their book, I am working on getting a livestream set up with Doctors Steven Pelech and Christopher Shaw, for Tuesday, October 29th, 7PM MDT.

Due to pre-existing commitments and being a little under the weather, I haven’t had time to make it through the entire book…to be completely honest, I’m only about a quarter of my way through…

BUT!

This won’t be an in-depth dive into all of the content of the book…that’d take DAYS!

So, we’re going to chew this down in segments and will hopefully have a few more guests who’ve contributed to the book on a stream as well…maybe even shoot for a Townhall sort of event.

What we will be covering is an overview of the information and get an introduction to Doctors Pelech and Shaw.

In the pages I’ve read…I can tell you that it’s very in depth…there is a lot of information, it’s a full review on immunity, COVID, SARS-CoV-2, covering cases, the immune system and working way through the vaccinations.

I’ve had to drill out some of this information for my better understanding which has also caused a bit of a delay in my full read…so, this is why it will be amazing to have some of the authors/contributors into a conversation.

Because this is COVID related and will go over the Vaccinations, it will NOT be viewable on YouTube. I’m already on thin ice with my YouTube account for “misleading information”, which is literally anything to do with COVID or the Jabs…so, will be doing this through Twitter/X and Facebook for Live…and then will see if I can get the entire conversation uploaded here, in case you can’t make the call.

Looking forward to this…hope you can make the call on Tuesday!

