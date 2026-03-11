Ya know…I took a trip to Superstore today, needed a few things for dinner this evening.

For me…this is typically a frustrating trip and if you were wondering why so many truck drivers fail to stay on the right side of the highways…look no further than your grocery store.

In fact, there are a lot of things you can learn from simple ‘people watching’ in the grocery store.

Once upon a time we all followed the “Keep Right Except To Pass”, in all situations.

Malls that have 2 sides of a pathway to follow…following the rules of the road are gone.

Now…every mall and grocery store is in chaos.

It’s like not having arrows on the floor to guide people through their shopping, as they never saved any lives during CONVID…now that those arrows are gone, people are left without the guidance required to make it through a simple task like - picking up some grocs.

For Fuck Sakes.

Anywaaaaaaaaaaaaaaays…

Today’s journey was a particularly sombering event.

Maybe just because I was paying more attention. Maybe I was looking for something. What I found wasn’t good…but even in this, I don’t believe that I’d actually seen what I should be seeing.

You see…yesterday we learned that another Member of Parliament crossed the floor.

Not that it matters that it was an NDP MP, conservatives have too…

Nor that it matters that she is from Nunavut…which, I’m convinced that even those who could point Nunavut out on an unlabeled map, would even go there.

And honestly…the reasons for her crossing - a couple hundred million taxpayer dollars flooding into - welp, let’s be honest here…her control and bank account, really doesn’t matter.

What matters is…this has given the Liberals something they’ve needed but were never going to regain under Trudeau.

A Majority Government.

Now, technically…a byelection needs to happen for this to take full effect.

But it is just this. A technicality.

And I seriously don’t think that any of today’s Superstore shoppers get what a Liberal Majority means right now…nor do most Canadians.

And it’s honestly hard to come to terms with for all of us ‘in the know’.

For most, it’s like an undiagnosed illness that zaps them of all of their energy and will to live. For those of us who pay attention…it’s like getting the prognosis of their terminal illness and now having to count down the days and prepare accordingly.

This isn’t hyperbolic.

This is The New World Order.

You see…these people who unknowingly and routinely block passages with their carts, left their carts in the middle of the aisle while surfing for ‘on-sale items’ half way down the store, chatting on their cell-phones, with seemingly empty carts - like prehistoric cavepeople (my liberalese terminology in practice), were forging for food.

Food for their families.

Food they can afford.

They were rummaging through the meat section like prospectors sifting through rocks to find gold nuggets.

Sighing, like I was.

Not another night of chicken parts or cheap pork bones - we all prayed silently and independently together.

Having absolutely no idea why it costs so much to eat in Canada…

But here’s the thing.

You don’t get to see all of the people who can’t afford their rent. Or Mortgages. Or Car Payments. Or Insurance. Or clothing for their kids. Or extracurricular activities.

You don’t know who hasn’t been out for a night out on the town for longer than they can remember.

Or those who haven’t been on a trip outside of their own city or to a tropical destination as a vacation for years - if they’ve ever been.

You don’t even necessarily know those of who you work with, who leave at the same time that you do, to go to their second or third job - just to keep a roof over their head.

Who skipped lunch that day…not to put in the extra time to finish their jobs.

Because they couldn’t afford to brown bag it.

However, if you pay attention - the one place you will see this is in the grocery store.

And the saddest of realizations hit me, through all of this.

Despite the rampant poverty of my fellow grocery shoppers…none of them realize that the light at the end of the tunnel is gone and that all that awaits is a pit into deeper disparity.

The economy is dead.

The Liberals have signed the GDP into a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate).

Democracy has fled the building.

And the future we’ve worked for. Planned for. Sacrificed for. Saved for.

Is as realistic now as Santa Clause, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy.

A zombie apocalypse, that hasn’t already consumed your city or neighborhood, is not just on the doorstep - it’s set to breach.

A few decades ago and prior to the internet, we used to see those people, we called lunatics, on street corners waving signs that said, “The End is Near”.

They ranted and raved about the end of times and the world as we know it.

And the strangest part of all of this is that they weren’t wrong.

They were just a little too early.

We were desensitized by the ‘Boy who called wolf’, Aesop fable phenomena.

We became the boiled frog…warmed up by technology and comfort, into the soup of society that surrounds us.

You and me?

We realize what’s going on.

But those we’d preached to are tuned out and turned off.

So, at the most important time in history, where people need to be paying attention…where they should know what’s actually happening.

I don’t think they do.

And to be perfectly honest here…while I actually do, I have no idea where we go from here.

Leave a comment