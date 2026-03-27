You know the one…

Seven years ago, a package arrived at Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

It was labeled “kitchen utensils.”

An X-ray revealed vials of biological material.

Inside a biosafety level-4 facility.

The kind of place that handles the worlds most dangerous and lethal pathogens, like Ebola and Henipah.

The kind of lab where a single breach doesn’t end careers...it ends lives.

With shrugged shoulders…the scientist whose name was attached to the package said he had no idea it was coming.

That was 2018.

That was when CSIS started pulling a thread that would unravel one of the most embarrassing national security failures in Canadian history...

Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her husband Keding Cheng were shipping antibodies and biological materials out of the NML without authorization - including to China’s National Institute for Food and Drugs.

Qiu was caught discussing - by email, as in writing it down - sending the actual Ebola virus to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Without approvals.

Chinese visitors were casually wandering the high-security facility with minimal supervision…some were allegedly removing government property on their way out, thumb drives loaded with data…

CSIS concluded Qiu was “intentionally” working to benefit China, with her having deep, documented ties to People’s Liberation Army-linked institutions.

She lied repeatedly to investigators.

Canada’s only BSL-4 lab was being used as a launchpad for Beijing’s bioweapons-adjacent research capabilities.

As in...the most dangerous lab in this country was compromised…by a scientist, working for a foreign military while the government looked the other way.

The couple was escorted out in July 2019 but didn’t get fired until January 2021 - after CONVID was recking havoc on Canada...

From what I recall about this…they went back to China and can’t be found with radar.

Documents were fought over in Parliament for years - the government did not make this easy to see. The public only got the full picture, still heavily redacted, in March 2024. Five years after the scientists left the building.

CSIS called it a “national security calamity.”

Not a mistake or oversight...“a national security calamity”.

Now...

On March 27, 2026, Canada’s Minister of Health stepped to the microphone to announce that amendments to the Human Pathogens and Toxins Act have received Royal Assent. Better screening. Clearer responsibilities. Improved incident reporting. “Protecting the health, safety and security of Canadians remains our top priority.”

Top. Priority.

Friends, if this was the top priority...it has been their top priority for eight years and they didn’t get around to it until the coffee was cold, the house had burned down and they were standing in the ashes with a fire extinguisher.

The rules that would have caught unauthorized shipments to China are now law. The oversight framework that might have flagged a scientist emailing about Ebola transfers to Wuhan is now in place.

The screening measures that should have raised alarms about PLA-linked visitors wandering a Level-4 facility with no supervision...exist now, in 2026.

This is not “better late than never.”

That phrase assumes the delay was unfortunate.

This was incompetence.

The government fought document release at every turn, stonewalling parliament, forcing CSIS sit on findings while they managed the optics of a scandal they didn’t want Canadians to see.

And they are now announcing the fix like it’s a press release worth celebrating.

Eight years, one “national security calamity”, 3 years of Parliamentary stonewalling and a press release that calls this “leadership”.

There is no version of “top priority” that takes eight years.

There is a government that was embarrassed into action by documents it spent years trying to hide...and is now taking a bow for installing a better lock after the contents of the lab had already been catalogued, packed and shipped abroad under a false label.

Canadians deserved better than this in 2018…and every year since.

Not just a press release 8 years later telling Canadians to be grateful.

Haver breaks down a bit more into the history of leaked information in Canada:

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