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Horace the Menace's avatar
Horace the Menace
6h

It's all just larping. covid, ebola, level 4 biolabs, germ warfare, blah blah blah. None of it's real. the sole purpose of "leaks" is psyop - that's why they have them.

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Bernie's avatar
Bernie
5h

We are always in the bottom outhouse of their top priority...

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