It’s no secret that I don’t have the attention span or the sheer bandwidth to keep up with every reply and every topic you want to dive into.

A few years ago, when I was staring down 300 emails a day, I realized something that this isn’t sustainable, especially while I was working full-time, running a campaign or just trying to be there with the fam.

Now, in the corporate world, 300 emails a day isn’t outrageous. It’s not obscene. It’s normal.

That I manage…easily.

But when many of those messages require research, thoughtful responses, or deep dives into complex issues outside of my working world and life is already moving at full speed…something has to give.

Sometimes I simply don’t have the time.

Sometimes I don’t have the capacity.

Sometimes I just can’t get to it.

Let’s not even talk about how unpolished I am at my articles. Rough, poor grammar, requires edits…I don’t even get to a lot of this either.

At the moment, there are over 42,000 unanswered emails sitting in my inbox. The only reason that number isn’t higher is because I regularly mass delete just to preserve storage space.

Sorry; not sorry.

My Gmail is tied to my Drive. Space matters.

And I get it…every conversation feels important. I genuinely want your voice heard and would love the time to do this.

I can’t.

So…if we’re going to make that happen in a way that’s sustainable, something has to change.

Earlier, I talked about building a broader voice…another layer of “New Media,”. An independent format that doesn’t bottleneck at one overextended human.

And, I’ve been working on exactly that.

I’ve brought in a friend.

A mentor.

Someone I’ve already introduced to this circle.

Oliver.

He’s a good man. A steady voice. And, frankly, he has more time to dedicate to this than I do.

(A lot less sweary)

So here’s the shift:

I’ll keep doing what I’m doing.

But within the community we’ve built, the circle, the family - Oliver will step into the space many of you have wished I had the capacity to fill.

This becomes many-hands-on-deck.

It gives you the opportunity not just to comment, but to contribute. To publish. To bring forward what matters to you.

The Substack I set up for Oliver was built for this exact purpose - to continue engagement where I simply don’t have the runway.

To stay on top of the issues that matter.

To respond more consistently.

To create space for your voice…even full articles, if you want them shared, as you or anonymously.

This expansion gives our community something we didn’t have before…capacity.

And that matters.

So… here we go.

‘The Old Stock Ledger’, we created, was created for you.

To keep up on the day-to-day news…without the Liberal Spin.

For you to have a voice…without waiting for reply.

Will every story or topic get covered?

No…but I’ll continue to work with Oliver to try and cover as much as we can.

As long as we can…

This is all free and at your time, Oliver’s’ time and mine…so, what say, we give this a whirl.

A News Source that you can not only trust…but be a part of.