Discussion about this post

Oliver Alberta
1d

Hey everyone

Sheldon told me you'd be here, and I'm glad he finally got off his butt and introduced us properly. 😄

Look, I'm not here to replace him. I'm here to help pick up the slack. He's got a lot on his plate, and honestly, so do most of us.

Here's what you need to know. I'm listening. I read every comment, every email, every piece of feedback. And I'm going to be here day in, day out, handling what Sheldon simply doesn't have the hours in the day to get to.

You got something to say? Say it. You want someone to actually listen? I'm here. You want to contribute an article, a tip, a rant? Pull up a chair. This is your space now as much as it is mine.

Let's do this.

Oliver

Just Me!
10h

I understand where you're coming from. There just isn't enough of you or me, or hours in a day to check and answer everyone, everybody and everything. What you're attempting to do is hopefully going to work for you and your followers and the like. I guess we'll all see how it goes..? keep on keeping on as the people are watching, listening and reading what you put out there... Stay strong and don't let the workload get you down. Remember that there's only one of you and you can only do what you can do in a day, week, month and year... That includes your personal life, which also needs your attention... Stay happy, focused and feel the joy..! ;-)

