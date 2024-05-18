You know…I was both honored and troubled by the answer to this question, when I’d asked a lot of the folk who showed up to the Edmonton Event, last night.

The most common answer was, “this is my first time”…

Honored to think that we could fill a bar with over a half a bar full of people and 16 Members Of Legislative Assembly…

Honored that so many were patient in waiting for me to make rounds…not that everybody was there to see me, because I don’t honestly believe that they were…

Honored to have a few friends that, when come together, are referred to as “The Dream Team”.

For the most part, we all had butterflies in our stomachs about what was going on, when we’d planned the event…

Knowing that we were going to hit AB Legislature first and be introduced and then welcomed by all 87 members…Thanks to MLA Eric Bouchard:

And then seeing the amazing amount of traction that we’d received in just announcing this as a thing on Twitter/X.

It was honestly a little overwhelming.

Getting a like or having a positive comment on social media is no where near facing a room full of people that you don’t know.

Small digression…

A year and a half(ish) ago, because I have zero recollection of when this happened…timelines are so fucked for me right now…I went to an Alberta Prosperity Party meeting. I knew a few others who were going to be in attendance and while I was reluctant to go sit through this event…had a free evening and was invited as a guest from one of the members.

Offline and online are 2 very different worlds…however, inside of the APP group, apparently, they are closer to the same as these are a lot of people who do outside research instead of being reliant on Legacy Media.

I’d notice a few people looking at me and it felt a little awkward.

Not because they were creepy by any stretch of the imagination…but more so that they looked at me in recognition, where I had no clue as to who they were…and this was panic time for me.

If you see me out in public, I present a lot different than I appear to be in my posting and social media…more so out of convenience than anything. Like most, I don’t search for confrontation, but will meet it in a mirrored fashion, as I’ve been coached throughout a lifelong sales career.

I am stubbornly nice and try to be most hospitable and gracious to all who I come into contact with…because of lessons that I’d learned in rigorous appreciation of Sales and due to repetitiously reading, Dale Carnegie’s book - ‘How to win friends and influence people’. Spoiler Alert…it’s not a book on trickery or con…it’s more based on sincerity and being a good person.

I subscribe to these principles, if for no other reason…than to not have my food or beverages spat in by servers…but also that I am on a chronic path of self-improvement.

Moving along…

During a break in the meeting…after I’d went out to have a smoke and before I was reseated, a couple had approached me…

“Are you, YakkStack?”

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh boy…what do I even answer here…

This is literally where fight or flight, kicks in!

Are they looking to challenge me?

Looking for a response to their ideas?

Man…I don’t know…but yet answered their question, to the best of my ability in avoiding confrontation.

What I wanted to say…

“I’m aware of YakkStack and while he seems fairly well versed and has completed a fair assessment of data, is devilishly handsome and seems to be a great father and grandfather, may have some ideas that aren’t quite rooted in commonality.”

Or something…

Vs, what I actually said, “Yep”…

Now…this is a cute couple that posed no apparent nor actual physical threat to me, but at the same time, I’m a lot rusty on my ability to Chuck Norris out of a situation.

As it turns out…they were followers on my substack and Twitter feeds…appreciated the data and confirmed through their own due diligence that I was, at very minimal, ‘Not Wrong’, and were as happy to have seen and met me, as I was them.

This wasn’t the first time that random strangers approached me, having an idea of who I am and what I do…but it was the first time in the offline world vs what I had accepted in an online world in an offline situation.

Kinda.

Anyways…Like a lot of the people who both/either showed up to an Event in Calgary and most recently Edmonton…the group of friends that I showed up with, are honored and in awe of those of you who commented or showed up for the event.

People who we’ve never met, made us feel like Rock Stars…and it was amazing…for me, at least…I will not speak to what our group has said…confidence and such.

But at the same time…we’re equally as awkward at these events.

Sure…we love meeting people in person and having made it through a couple of these events, absolutely want to be involved in more of them…

We’re just as shy as you are.

Having read through this…If you’ve made it to this point…

What you have to try and appreciate is…we’re no different.

We’re not elected…not specifically your represented voice.

We’re not looking to be…and for the most part, don’t want to be.

We are just a fist full of unashamed and unapologetic Albertans - Canadians, that want to get out and meet a lot of other like minded folk. And while there were some that tried to shut down this event, by contacting the venue to report us as Radical Right Wing…nobody showed up to oppose our events and the venues were more than happy to host.

You see…a lot has shifted over the last 4 years and while much of the rhetoric has died down, the few FRINGE lefty lunatics that try to wield this power over us…they are literally the fringe and the few. More people are awake now to what has happened and what they were party to and while you may not hear a lot of apologies, you will see a lot who are now ready to come out into our masses and reintegrate into society.

We don’t have to hide anymore.

There are few sites that support suppression of ideas in the way that has been…few others that are truly opposed.

So…it’s time!

Time for you to shed your layer of camouflage and come out.

For the Calgary Event, I was a little early…by about 15 minutes. Sat in the area that was cornered off for us and watched as the house filled. Little did I know that there were already a couple of tables that arrived prior…but eventually folded in and welcomed others as they joined.

The Edmonton Event…we all arrived about 9 minutes late.

Took some time to snap a few shots outside of Local, to preserve the moment…

And went on in…

I was the last through the doors…even debated having one more jet before entering…didn’t…but when I walked in, I thought to myself, Oh SHIT!

We have a bunch of people coming down to this ‘Thing’, and the bar is already packed.

As it turns out…there were a lot of people who showed up early and on-time…and had already started to mix and mingle before we got there.

This was amazing…and the conversations opened up immediately!

So many amazing people…some that I recognized, others like the situation I described previously…and because of being joined by a few others who have large social media presence, wasn’t even sure who was there to see whom?

I’d made a promise to snap as many selfies with others as I could and while not all of these turned out, still have an amazing representation for the evening(s), in Calgary and Edmonton →Damn it feels good to be a gangster!

Because, with both of these events…not everything was perfect, we never had a chance to meet with everybody else that showed, we all had an amazing time and vowed to do this same thing again.

The response from others has been great.

Some that shied away…have committed to coming to next.

Others that were never aware…are now looking forward to the next.

And we all, are looking for ways to make this more of a thing, taking our own family time and finances into consideration.

So…if you see these events popup again, whether they be an opportunity to meet with us or other like minded…MAKE IT OUT!

You 100% will have an amazing time…increase the size of your personal community and clan and we’re all going to work to get things back to living in the Canada that we’d all grown to love, over the place it has become.

&

Most importantly, I can’t wait to meet you for the first time or see you again!

Leave a comment